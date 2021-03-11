Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.

ESRI has many cooperators/partners, such as SAP, IBM etc. And above 90 percent of their business is based on the GIS software platform (geographic data software platform). SAP, IBM used the GIS platform (purchased from ESRI) and their own Business Intelligence software for the secondary development and then provide location analytics for the end users. Because we have already analyzed the location analytics business of SAP, IBM etc. If we count ESRI and SAP, IBM together, it will be a repeated statistics of ESRI. Although, ESRI also can provide some secondary development location analytics software platform, this is not their major business. Therefore, we did not list ESRI in the report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Location Intelligence Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Location Intelligence Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Location Intelligence Analytics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Location Intelligence Analytics market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Location Intelligence Analytics players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Tableau software

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software Inc.

Information Builders

Pitney Bowes

MicroStrategy

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Software

Service

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Location Intelligence Analytics in each application, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Location Intelligence Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Location Intelligence Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Location Intelligence Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Location Intelligence Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Location Intelligence Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

