Global Marketing Automation Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Marketing Automation Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.

Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.

USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

HubSpot

Marketo

Act-On Software

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

Oracle

Infusionsoft

IBM

Cognizant

ETrigue

GreenRope

Hatchbuck

IContact

LeadSquared

MarcomCentral

Salesfusion

SALESmanago

SAP

SAS Institute

SharpSpring

Aprimo

This study considers the Marketing Automation Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Marketing Automation Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Marketing Automation Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Marketing Automation Software Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Marketing Automation Software by Players

4 Marketing Automation Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Marketing Automation Software Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 HubSpot

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered

11.1.3 HubSpot Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 HubSpot News

11.2 Marketo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Marketo Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Marketo News

11.3 Act-On Software

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Act-On Software Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Act-On Software News

11.4 Salesforce

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Salesforce Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Salesforce News

11.5 Adobe Systems

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Adobe Systems Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Adobe Systems News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

