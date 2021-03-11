Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market 2019-2025 | Top Key Players – Veeco Instruments Inc, Oerlikon Balzers Hartec GmbH, Semicore Equipment, Inc., Impact Coatings, Applied Materials & others

The global physical vapor deposition market analysis include industry trends, opportunities, drivers and restrains. The study includes S.W.O.T. and PORTER’S analysis of the physical vapor deposition market. This coupled with competitive landscape of the major players in the global physical vapor deposition market we, have the forecast of the global physical vapor deposition market size till 2025.

The global physical vapor deposition market is projected to show a steady growth reaching to USD 34 billion by 2025. Rising demand for PVD coatings in explosively growing microelectronics industry to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Further, increased medical and cutting tool applications is projected to fuel the growth of the global physical vapor deposition market by 2025.

By type, PVD equipment is projected to have the largest share of 57% in the global physical vapor deposition market by 2025. Players in the industry are expected to invest heavily in the latest equipment to gain maximum production efficiency, are expected to drive the growth of the global physical vapor deposition market during the forecast period. PVD services are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.2% by 2025 in the global physical vapor deposition market. The growth is expected as implementation of the processes such as evaporation, vacuum and others will be on top priority to achieve a superior quality of coatings.

By 2025 microelectronics are expected to continue its supremacy accounting to 57% share in the global physical vapor deposition market. PVD coating increases the impact bearing capacity, durability and prevents the components from corrosion. Hence, the microelectronics industry, especially from the Asia Pacific, has adopted to PVD coatings driving the growth of the global physical vapor deposition market during the forecast period. By 2025 PVD coated medical equipment are projected to grow with the fasted CAGR of 9.4% as the healthcare sector in regions like North America, Latin America and MEA is booming.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period accounting to 48% share in the global physical vapor deposition market. Countries such as China are projected to surge at a CAGR of 8.8% as demand from booming electronic industry in the country for PVD coatings is projected to drive the market growth. Solar PV panels coated with PVD are expected to surge in demand in a country like India which is projected to be a leader in solar energy by 2025 boosting the market growth in the country. Further, PVD coated medical equipment is predicted to grow strongly especially in South-East Asia.

The players that are projected to have a strong position in the global physical vapor deposition market are Veeco Instruments Inc, Oerlikon Balzers Hartec GmbH, Semicore Equipment, Inc., Impact Coatings, Applied Materials, Inc., AEG Power Solutions, Sulzer Metplas, Platit AG, IHI Corporation and Others. The global physical vapor deposition market is fragmented as there are many players in the industry and new players are expected to enter during the forecast period owing to high industry attractiveness and low threat of substitute. Thus, major players are adopting to mergers and acquisition to strengthen its position during the forecast period in the global physical vapor deposition market. For instance, in 2017, Oerlikon Balzers Hartec GmbH acquired Depots Metalliques Sous Vide (DMX), a French PVD player. The aim of the acquisition is to improve the services and product offering in France.

Segment overview of Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Microelectronics

Data storage

Solar products

Cutting tools

Medical equipment

Others

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

PVD equipment

PVD materials

PVD services

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Rest of Middle East and Africa

