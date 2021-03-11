GLOBAL PYROMETER MARKET: REVENUE, OPPORTUNITY, SEGMENT AND KEY TRENDS 2019-2025

Report Description:

Pyrometer is a device used to measure high level of temperature generated during various industrial processes. It measures the heat and type of heat discharged from an object giving precise readings even at severe conditions. The manufacturing sector is heading towards the automation this device became a necessary device for measuring the temperature.

Demand Scenario

The global pyrometer market was USD 481.75 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 770.08 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. The market will be driven by the infrared pyrometer which will hold the major share during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe will have the highest growth in this market followed by Asia pacific region The countries which contribute significantly to this market are UK, Germany, China, Japan and India.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The pyrometer is increasingly used in automation. There has been an increase in the demand of a robust device which can measure temperature in critical processes which pyrometer fulfils completely. They can also be used in hazardous environment conditions. However, high operational and investment costs are hindering the market growth. Also, the varying emissivity of the different surfaces or objects hinders its functioning and hence hinders the growth of the market.

Industry Structure and Updates

June 2018 – Fluke Process Instruments has announced a new series of non-contact pyrometer of temperature ranging from -40 Celsius to 2,250 Celsius.

February 2017 – B+B thermo technic GmbH launched easy temperature monitoring which is oil and water proof.

April 2018 – Calex Technologies Ltd. launched advance version of infrared pyrometer which can be used to measure the temperature of busbar joints in switchgear cabinets in the easiest way.

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Pyrometer Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Type

5.1. Fixed

5.2. Handheld

6. Global Pyrometer Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Technology

6.1. Optical

6.2. Infrared

7. Global Pyrometer Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Industry

7.1. Glass

7.2. Ceramics

7.3. Metal

8. Global Pyrometer Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Spain

8.2.5. Italy

8.2.6. Others

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

Continued…

