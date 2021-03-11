Global Robotic Process Automation Software Market Report 2019: By End Users, Share, Size, Technology, Application, Competitive Dynamics, Business Opportunities & Forecast till 2024

Global Robotic Process Automation Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Robotic process automation (RPA) tools perform “if, then, else” statements on structured data, typically using a combination of user interface (UI) interactions, or by connecting to APIs to drive client servers, mainframes or HTML code. An RPA tool operates by mapping a process in the RPA tool language for the software “robot” to follow, with runtime allocated to execute the script by a control dashboard.

According to this study, over the next five years the Robotic Process Automation Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Robotic Process Automation Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

UiPath

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Kofax

WorkFusion

Jidoka

NICE

Kryon Systems

Datamatics

HelpSystems

EnableSoft

SpiceCSM

AntWorks

Pegasystems

NTT Data

This study considers the Robotic Process Automation Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Robotic Process Automation Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Robotic Process Automation Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Robotic Process Automation Software Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Robotic Process Automation Software by Players

4 Robotic Process Automation Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Robotic Process Automation Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Robotic Process Automation Software Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Robotic Process Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Amazon Web Services

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Robotic Process Automation Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Amazon Web Services Robotic Process Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Amazon Web Services News

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Robotic Process Automation Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Google Robotic Process Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Google News

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Robotic Process Automation Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Microsoft Robotic Process Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Microsoft News

11.5 Oracle

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Robotic Process Automation Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Oracle Robotic Process Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Oracle News

11.6 SAS Institute

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Robotic Process Automation Software Product Offered

11.6.3 SAS Institute Robotic Process Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 SAS Institute News

11.7 Intel

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Robotic Process Automation Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Intel Robotic Process Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Intel News

..continued

