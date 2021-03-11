Global Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

SRAM (static RAM) is random access memory (RAM) that retains data bits in its memory as long as power is being supplied. Unlike dynamic RAM (DRAM), which stores bits in cells consisting of a capacitor and a transistor, SRAM does not have to be periodically refreshed. Static RAM provides faster access to data and is more expensive than DRAM. SRAM is used for a computer’s cache memory and as part of the random access memory digital-to-analog converter on a video card.

The global SRAM market is relatively concentrated, and majorly dominated by the large international players in the market. The market is highly capital-intensive, which poses a stiff challenge to local players. These players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of technology, specifications, and services. The top six companies operating in the global SRAM market are Cypress, Renesas, ISSI, GSI, IDT and Samsung. The world’s largest manufacturer is Cypress which accounted for approximately 42.29% of the global revenue of SRAM in 2016.

In terms of geography, the USA region led the global SRAM industry and accounted for approximately 76.98% of the market in 2016, in terms of revenue, and USA will continue to lead the market in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) market will register a -2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 370 million by 2024, from US$ 420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cypress

Renesas

ISSI

GSI

IDT

Samsung

…

This study considers the Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

nvSRAM

Asynchronous SRAM

Synchronous SRAM

Low Power SRAM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Networking

Aerospace

Medical

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) by Players

4 Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

…Continued

