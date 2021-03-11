Global Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market by Construction Type (Flooded, Sealed), Application (Telecom, UPS, Utility, Cable Television/Broadcasting, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Railway Backup System), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2023

The global stationary lead-acid battery market report provides in-depth analysis of the major trends likely to impact the market growth over the forecast period. Rising recycling of lead-acid batteries to boost the growth in the global market. The increasing battery recycling rate will decrease the raw material cost and increase the profitability of the industry. The global stationary lead acid battery market was valued at USD 8.33 billion in 2017. Several cellular subscribers across the globe has raised as the technology deployed in digital service developed over the years, the combination of multiple applications with wireless network has triggered this rise in mobile communication users. The technological innovations have focused on reliable and faster mobile data network. The stationary lead-acid battery market to grow at a 4.4% CAGR during prediction period.

US stationary lead acid battery market revenue, 2011-2023 (USD Billion)

Growing demand for electric vehicles, replacement costs, and lower maintenance are some major factors driving the global stationary lead acid battery market growth. On the other hand, certain government rules and regulations and growing popularity of lithium-ion batteries are some restraints hampering the wealth of market. However, growing demand from the telecommunication sector is predicted as a fresh opportunity in this global stationary lead acid battery market. Stationary lead acid batteries are rising importance among number of end-user industries as they are cheaper and dependable on a cost-per-watt basis. Likewise, these batteries are being hugely implemented as an energy source and due to this their demand is set to gain in the coming years.

The stationary lead acid battery market growth has paced up during the past few years as the manufacturers are focusing on offering products that deliver quality and reliable power supply. Moreover, the Chinese government’s aims of combining 175 GW of renewable energy capability by the end of forecast period, growing heavy investments, expansion of transmission and distribution network are important to healthy electricity market growth. Likewise, development of energy storage projects in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to accelerate the demand and provide quality services.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific was the largest stationary lead acid battery market share and is estimated to witness the wildest growth over the forecast period due to rising research and development investments by number of manufacturers as well as emerging off-grid renewable energy industry. The augmented foreign direct venture in Asia Pacific region is likely to facilitate the growth of infrastructure and investment equipment. Additionally, increasing development for well-organized power backup systems in oil & gas, electricity industries are expected to exposed new opportunities for the stationary lead acid battery market growth in the coming years.

The global stationary lead-acid battery market appears to be fragmented and with the existence of number of major vendors including Narada Power, and Leoch Battery the competitive environment is quite strong. Factors such as the development of mobile communication network and increasing recycling rate of lead-acid batteries will provide substantial growth opportunities to this market. East Penn Manufacturing, COSLIGHT GROUP, GS Yuasa International, and EnerSys are some of the major players covered in this report.

Global stationary lead acid battery market report includes detailed valuation of competitive landscape. It studies the marketing and business approaches of the overall market for the upcoming years. This research report also covers an analysis of the current growths and future strategies of the industries in order to understand the progression of the players in the coming years.

Key segments of the global stationary lead acid battery market

Construction Type Overview, 2011-2025 (Million kVAh) (USD Million)

Flooded

Sealed

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million kVAh) (USD Million)

Telecom

UPS

Utility

Emergency Lighting

Security Systems

Cable Television/Broadcasting

Oil & Gas

Renewable Energy

Railway Backup Systems

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Million kVAh) (USD Million)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Middle East & Africa

