Growth of Educational Robots in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

The educational robot is specially developed by the manufacturer in order to stimulate students’ interest in learning, cultivate students’ comprehensive abilities. It can be robot products, kit or parts. In addition to the robot body itself, there are corresponding control software and teaching textbooks and so on. Because of adapting to the new curriculum, educational robot has played a positive role in the cultivation and improvement of students’ scientific literacy.

This report studies the Educational Robots Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

Scope of the Report:

Major factors driving growth of this market include the increasing investment in education industry by Government and Non-governmental organization, the progress of robot manufacturing technology and the decrease of production cost. Furthermore a vast market demand is the key driving factor.

Wheeled robots are the largest segment in the educational robots market and are expected to occupy around 56% of the total market share. These robots are assembled in the shape of toys and are mainly used in elementary schools to engage and teach students. These robots are expected to be very much in demand because of the rising number of government initiatives in the deployment of students-friendly wheeled robots this segment sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.14% during the forecast period.

South of USA market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product mutuality and availability is the key point.

South of USA is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in education industry by local government, the increase in disposable income of local residents in this region, and rising focus of prominent players in this market increasing technology level.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion.

The worldwide market for Educational Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly – -% over the next five years, will reach – – million US$ in 2024, from – – million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Educational Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fischertechnik

Lego

Modular Robotics

Robotis

Innovation First International

Pitsco

Parallax, Inc.

Evollve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wheeled robot

Humanoid robot

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Primary School

Secondary School

Others

Highlights of the Global Educational Robots report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Educational Robots market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Educational Robots market.

Chapter 1, to describe Educational Robots Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Educational Robots , with sales, revenue, and price of Educational Robots , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Educational Robots for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Educational Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Educational Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

