Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Next IT Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Nuance Communications
eGain Corporation
True Image Interactive
CodeBaby Corporation
Kognito
Medrespond
Welltok
CSS Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Speech Recognition
Text-to-Speech
Voice Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Payers
Providers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Speech Recognition
1.4.3 Text-to-Speech
1.4.4 Voice Recognition
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Payers
1.5.3 Providers
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size
2.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Next IT Corporation
12.1.1 Next IT Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.1.4 Next IT Corporation Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Next IT Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Nuance Communications
12.3.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.3.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.4 eGain Corporation
12.4.1 eGain Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.4.4 eGain Corporation Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 eGain Corporation Recent Development
12.5 True Image Interactive
12.5.1 True Image Interactive Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
12.5.4 True Image Interactive Revenue in Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 True Image Interactive Recent Development
Continued…….
