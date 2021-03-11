Industrial Automation 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2023

The global https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836958-industrial-automation-market-by-type-fixed-automation-and“>Industrial Automation Market is expected to grow at a 9.35% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. In 2017, the market was led by Europe with 38.18% share, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with 29.47% and 24.63% market shares respectively. The increasing adoption of industrial robots and growing automotive manufacturing plants in these regions are the major factors fueling the growth of the market.

The global industrial automation market has been segmented based on type, technology, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fixed automation and programmable automation. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLC), human-machine interface (HMI), programmable automation controller (PAC), and others. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into machine manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace & defence, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, mining & metals, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Based on type, the fixed automation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 94.76 billion in 2017, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period. Based on technology, the programmable logic controller (PLC) segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 36.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.48%. Based on end user, automotive & transportation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 23.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 10.91%.

The global industrial automation market is expected to reach approximately USD 216.47 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.35% between 2018 and 2023.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836958-industrial-automation-market-by-type-fixed-automation-and

Key Players

The key players of global industrial automation market are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Ametek, Inc., and Fanuc Corporation.

Target Audience

• Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

• Industrial Robot Manufacturers

• MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

• System Integrator

Key Findings

• The global industrial automation market is expected to reach USD 216.47 billion by 2023.

• Based on type, the fixed automation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 94.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period.

• Based on technology, the programmable logic controller (PLC) segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 36.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.48%.

• Based on end user, automotive & transportation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 23.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 10.91%.

• Geographically, Europe is projected to hold the largest market share in the global industrial automation market followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional and Country Analysis of Industrial automation Market Estimation and Forecast

The global industrial automation market was led by Europe and occupied 38.18% of the total market share in 2017. North America held the second position in the global industrial automation market globally by occupying 29.47% of the total market share in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at 11.39% CAGR. However, the market in the rest of the world is growing at a relatively slow rate and occupied only 7.63% market share in 2017.

The report on the global industrial automation market also covers the following countries for country-level analysis:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3836958-industrial-automation-market-by-type-fixed-automation-and

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.1.1 Data Mining

3.1.1.1 Secondary Research

3.1.1.2 Primary Research

3.1.2 Research Methodology for Market Size Estimation

3.1.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.2.2 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Forecast Model

………..

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Siemens AG

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Products Offered

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Strategies

10.2 ABB Ltd

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Overview

10.2.3 Products Offered

10.2.4 Key Developments

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Strategies

10.3 Emerson Electric Co.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Overview

10.3.3 Products Offerings

10.3.4 Key Developments

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Key Strategies

10.4 General Electric Company

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Overview

10.4.3 Products Offered

10.4.4 Key Developments

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Key Strategies

10.5 Schneider Electric SE

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Overview

10.5.3 Products Offerings

10.5.4 Key Developments

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Key Strategies

10.6 Honeywell International, Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Overview

10.6.3 Products Offered

10.6.4 SWOT Analysis

10.6.5 Key Strategies

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Overview

10.7.3 Products Offered

10.7.4 Key Developments

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

10.7.6 Key Strategies

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No.528,Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar,Pune-411028.

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com