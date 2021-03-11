L-Citrulline Market by Type, by Mechanism, by Application, by Geography – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2019 – 2023

L-Citrulline Market Analysis

The global L-citrulline market is anticipated to expand at a 6.16% CAGR over the predicted years (2018-2023). L-citrulline is an amino acid that is naturally occurring, derived from animals and plants. It is chiefly found in watermelons and at the same time can be produced naturally too by the body. Lately it has gained immense recognition due to its wide array of health benefits. L-citrulline is used for different purposes such as improving athletic performance, heart disease, increasing energy, body building, high blood pressure, diabetes, erectile dysfunction, muscle weakness, sickle cell disease, dementia, fatigue and Alzheimer’s disease.

Free Sample Report Over Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/799

There are various factors that is driving the growth of the L-citrulline market according to MRFR (Market Research Future) Report. These include rising demand for l-citrulline foods, nutritious beverages, energy drinks, the consumption of L-citrulline by health enthusiasts and athletes, its prolific utilization for making active pharmaceutical ingredients, rising consumer awareness, rise in the expendable income level, rising use in the personal care sector and cosmetics and consumers changing lifestyles. On the contrary, lack of growth in livestock production is likely to impede the growth of the L-citrulline market.

Market Segmentation

As per MRFR report, the global L-citrulline market is segmented on the basis of application and the key applications include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed/agriculture and cosmetics and personal care. Of these, the food and beverages segment will have the maximum market share followed by pharmaceuticals. The growing need for functional beverages is expected to boost the market dramatically over the predicted years. The pharmaceutical segmented is likely to touch the highest CAGR owing to the increasing use of L-citrulline as an API to manufacture drugs.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the L-citrulline market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the APAC region will govern the L-citrulline market followed by North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The emerging economies of India, China and Thailand along with aware consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the market in this region. It is expected to see USD 18,894.7 million over 2023 due to rise in per capita income level and consumers changing dietary habits. The L-citrulline market in North America is likely to expand at a healthy 5.32% CAGR during the predicted years.

The factors that can be attributed for the growth of the market in this region include well-established healthcare framework coupled with high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity. Canada and the US are the key contributors to the L-citrulline market. Europe is headed by Germany and the existence of leading food and beverage manufacturers. The growing personal care sector coupled with investments in cosmetics can propel the demand of this market in the upcoming years. The L-citrulline market in Latin America is expanding because of the demand for L-citrulline in drugs along with the increasing quench especially for functional beverages. It is expected to grow at around 6% CAGR by 2023. The market in Middle East and Africa on the other hand can thrive due to the booming personal care, cosmetics and food and beverage industries. And it is facilitated by rapid urbanization and increased spending power.

Competitive Analysis

The global L-citrulline market is competitive and highly fragmented and the key players have utilized different strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, agreements, expansions and new product launches to boost up their footprint in the L-citrulline market.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the L-citrulline market include Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (U.K.), MH2 Biochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Wuhan Soleado Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Ningbo Sinorigin Bio-Products Co., Ltd. (China), TCI Chemicals Private Limited (India), Santo Jiahe Biotech (China), Newseed Chemical Co., Limited (China), and Premium Ingredient Co., Ltd. (China).

April 2018- CJ CheilJedang Corp is all set in building a production line that is focused solely to produce l-citrulline and l-arginine in Indonesia that will commence its operation in 2019.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/l-citrulline-market-799

Analysis Period

Base Year – 2017

Projection Period – From 2018 to 2023

Market Denomination – USD Million

Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Agriculture/Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

North Africa

Turkey

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Intended Audience

L-citrulline manufacturers

Traders and distributors of L-citrulline

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Personal Care Ingredient Manufacturers

Flavors & Ingredients Manufacturers

Check Discount for This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/799

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312