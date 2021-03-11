LANGUAGE TRANSLATION SOFTWARE & SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, KEY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2023
Language translation software and services include rules-based machine translation, statistical-based machine translation, and hybrid machine translation. Features of hybrid machine translation include key attributes of rule-based machine translation and statistical-based machine translation to achieve higher accuracy.
Advances in technology have driven the development and innovation of the entire smartphone industry, and this is expected to be a key growth driver for the language translation software and services market in the coming years.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Language Translation Software & Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Language Translation Software & Services market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Language Translation Software & Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Rules-based Machine Translation
Statistical-based Machine Translation
Segmentation by application:
Commercial
Educational
Financial
Military
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
IBM
Microsoft
Google
Global Linguist Solutions
Systran
Lionbridge Technologies
Cloudwords
Babylon Software
Thebigword Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Language Translation Software & Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Language Translation Software & Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Language Translation Software & Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Language Translation Software & Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Language Translation Software & Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Rules-based Machine Translation
2.2.2 Statistical-based Machine Translation
2.2.3 Hybrid Machine Translation
2.3 Language Translation Software & Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Language Translation Software & Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Educational
2.4.3 Financial
2.4.4 Military
2.4.5 Other
2.5 Language Translation Software & Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Language Translation Software & Services by Players
3.1 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Language Translation Software & Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Language Translation Software & Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Microsoft
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Microsoft Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Microsoft News
11.3 Google
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Google Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Google News
11.4 Global Linguist Solutions
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Global Linguist Solutions Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Global Linguist Solutions News
11.5 Systran
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Systran Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Systran News
11.6 Lionbridge Technologies
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Lionbridge Technologies Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lionbridge Technologies News
11.7 Cloudwords
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Cloudwords Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Cloudwords News
11.8 Babylon Software
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Babylon Software Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Babylon Software News
11.9 Thebigword Group
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Language Translation Software & Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Thebigword Group Language Translation Software & Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Thebigword Group News
……Continued
