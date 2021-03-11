Live Cell Imaging Market Insight Into Industry Structure, Market Segmentation, Treatment Assessment, Competitive Landscape (CL), Penetration, As Well As On Emerging Trends

Market Highlights:

Live Cell Imaging is a technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained with imaging systems such as microscopes and high content screening systems. Over the past few years, the adoption of high content screening techniques in drug discovery and cell biology has been continuously rising and so is growing the live cell imaging market.

As a result, live cell imaging is pervasively gaining a considerable prominence, and its market is garnering colossal accruals. Moreover, the factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing government funding in cell-based research are escalating the market on the global heights.

Acknowledging the exponential accruals, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report, asserts that the global live cell imaging market will register approximately 9 % CAGR between 2018 -2023, garnering impressive growth by 2023.

Additional factors driving the market growth include the various applications of live cell imaging in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Furthermore, increasing approvals from regulatory bodies and spreading awareness foster the market growth.

The increasing number of research activities in the pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioscience defines the augmented demand for live cell imaging and its increasing market size. Indeed, improving economic conditions, worldwide, are propelling the market growth, enabling access to the quality, and improved health care.

On the flip side, factors such as the lack of availability of skilled professional and the prohibitive costs associated with the high-content screening systems are some of the primary factors that are impeding the market growth. Nevertheless, the support rendered by developed countries in terms of funding and well-established market players is projected to support the market growth.

Global Live Cell Imaging Market- Segments:

MRFR has segmented its analysis into five key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Products: Equipment, Consumables, and Software

By Technology: Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer, Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching, High-Content Analysis, Ratiometric Imaging, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization, Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Microscopy, and Multiphoton Excitation Microscopy among other Technologies.

By Application: Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Developmental Biology, and Drug Discovery among others.

By End-user: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, and Diagnostic Laboratories among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Live Cell Imaging Market- Regional Analysis:

The North American region dominates the global live cell imaging market with substantial investments made into R&D activities in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Furthermore, factors such as the existing well-established healthcare system, the increasing prevalence of cancer cases, and technological advancements drive the market growth in the region.

Also, high capitalization in imaging systems as well as intensive research and development to improve the imaging quality and data functionality foster the market growth. Strong economic conditions in the region fuel the market growth, allowing funding required for research and development. Moreover, the presence of giant players is impacting the market growth in the region, positively.

The European region heading with the increased focus on research and development, especially in the biotechnology sector, accounts for another lucrative market for live cell imaging. Factors such as the government funding support for R&D expenditure and rising prevalence chronic diseases are expected to drive the European live cell imaging market. Also, the presence of some of the notable players such as Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss AG, and GE Healthcare facilitates the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific live cell imaging market is rapidly emerging as a promising market. The increasing number of research labs define the market landscape in the region. Also, rapidly improving economic conditions in the region alongside the growing cancer research activities and developing healthcare technology provide impetus to market growth in the region.

Japan among other APAC countries accounts for the largest market for live cell imaging due to the increase in the prevalence of cancer and demand for live cell imaging techniques. Whereas, in China, factors such as rising geriatric population with chronic diseases and the availability of low-cost diagnostic and treatment options drive the market growth.

Global Live Cell Imaging Market- Competitive Analysis:

The competitive market of live cell imaging appears fragmented owing to the many large and small players along with the new entrants churning the competition. Due to the high growth potential and demand in the market; players also plan to increase production of the products used in the cell culture.

Key Players:

Some of the fervent players leading the global live cell imaging market include Leica Microsystems (Germany), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Molecular Devices, LCC (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), BioTek Instruments (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

December 06, 2018 – CELLINK company (Sweden), a leading global player in the market of universal Bioinks that are mixed with living cells to print functional human tissues announced signing partnership deal with Prellis Biologics Inc. (US), a leading global provider of holographic printing system able to match and accurately replicate human organ and tissue structures for R&D and organ transplantation. The partnership fosters commercialization of high-resolution holographic bioprinting technology for micro-printing.

