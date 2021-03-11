Makeup Tools Market 2019, by L’Oreal, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, LVMH, E.l.f., Paris Presents, Sigma Beauty, Beauty Blender, Avon, Etude House, Chanel
This report studies the global market size of Makeup Tools in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Makeup Tools in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Makeup Tools market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report studies the Makeup Tools market, by type (Brushes, Eyelash Tools, Sponge and Other), by Market Channel (Online sales and Offline sales).
In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
The global market leader like choose Chinese OEM companies to produce their product. In North America, EU, Japan and Korea, the makeup tools are usually sold with personal care and makeup products like eye shadow, but in China, makeup tools are generally sold in separate counter, that contribute the lower market penetration rate in China than that of developed countries.
Now the Chinese player has realized this disadvantage of marketing channel, they are working on improving them.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small players have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
In 2017, the global Makeup Tools market size was 1830 million US$ and is forecast to 3570 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Makeup Tools market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Makeup Tools include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Makeup Tools include
L’Oreal
Shiseido
Estee Lauder
LVMH
E.l.f.
Paris Presents
Sigma Beauty
Beauty Blender
Avon
Etude House
Chanel
Watsons
Zoeva
Chikuhodo
Hakuhodo
Market Size Split by Type
Brushes
Eyelash Tools
Sponge
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Offline sales
Online sales
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
