Mobile Value-added Services 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Mobile Value-added Services Market Research Report: by Solution (SMS, MMS, Others), by Product (Mobile Music and Games, Mobile Wallet, Mobile Commerce, Mobile Advertising, Email & IM, Others), by Vertical (Banking & Finance, IT & Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Mobile value-added services (VAS) is a group of services intended to improve engagement of the users and upgrade the brand estimation of the mobile service provider. Various overhauls of cell phones because of smaller and more grounded processors have cleared a path for further capacity alternatives for VAS. The capability of advertising on these stages attributable to the movement of purchasers to net-based applications from local messaging applications gives greater scope to the market to extend. Further, the users are offered with personalized experience as per their preferences which is positively affecting the market growth. However, absence of better telecommunication infrastructure can hamper the market development.

The Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023) by reaching the valuation of USD 1,047.6. Million.

Market segmentation

Based on its solution, the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is segmented into Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Short Message Service (SMS), Others. On the basis of its products, the market is classified into Mobile Wallet, Mobile Music and Games, Email and IM, Mobile Advertising, Mobile Commerce, Others. Based on its verticals, the market is classified as IT & Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

InMobi Pte Ltd. (Singapore), OnMobile Global Limited (India), Mahindra ComViva (India), and Kongzhong Corporation (China), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), One97 Communications Limited (India), among others are some of the major players in the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.1 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Ownership of Smartphones

5.2.2 Need for Personalized Services

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraint

5.3.1 Lack of Telecom Infrastructure

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Evolution of Location-based Services

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Privacy Concerns

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market, By Solution

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

7.1.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

7.1.3 Others

8 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market, By Product

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Mobile Music and Games

8.1.2 Mobile Wallet

8.1.3 Mobile Commerce

8.1.4 Mobile Advertising

8.1.5 Email and IM

8.1.6 Others

9 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market, By Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Banking and Finance

9.1.2 IT and Telecommunications

9.1.3 Retail

9.1.4 Government

9.1.5 Healthcare

9.1.6 Media and Entertainment

9.1.7 Others

10 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market, By Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2 Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AT&T Inc.

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Products Offerings

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Strategy

12.2 Apple Inc.

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products Offerings

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Strategy

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Financial Overview

12.3.3 Products Offerings

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Strategy

12.4 Vodafone Group PLC

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Financial Overview

12.4.3 Products Offerings

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Strategy

12.5 One97 Communications Limited

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offerings

12.5.3 Key Developments

12.5.4 SWOT Analysis

12.5.5 Key Strategy

12.6 InMobi Pte. Ltd.

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Product Offerings

12.6.3 Key Developments

12.7 OnMobile Global Limited

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financial Performance

12.7.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offerings

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Strategy

12.8 Mahindra ComViva

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Financial Overview

12.8.3 Products Offerings

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Strategy

Continued…..



