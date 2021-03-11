MOBILE VALUE-ADDED SERVICES 2019 GLOBAL MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, OUTLOOK, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023
Global Mobile Value-added Services Market Research Report: by Solution (SMS, MMS, Others), by Product (Mobile Music and Games, Mobile Wallet, Mobile Commerce, Mobile Advertising, Email & IM, Others), by Vertical (Banking & Finance, IT & Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023
Market analysis
Mobile value-added services (VAS) is a group of services intended to improve engagement of the users and upgrade the brand estimation of the mobile service provider. Various overhauls of cell phones because of smaller and more grounded processors have cleared a path for further capacity alternatives for VAS. The capability of advertising on these stages attributable to the movement of purchasers to net-based applications from local messaging applications gives greater scope to the market to extend. Further, the users are offered with personalized experience as per their preferences which is positively affecting the market growth. However, absence of better telecommunication infrastructure can hamper the market development.
The Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023) by reaching the valuation of USD 1,047.6. Million.
Market segmentation
Based on its solution, the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is segmented into Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Short Message Service (SMS), Others. On the basis of its products, the market is classified into Mobile Wallet, Mobile Music and Games, Email and IM, Mobile Advertising, Mobile Commerce, Others. Based on its verticals, the market is classified as IT & Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government, Others.
Regional analysis
Geographically, the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major players
InMobi Pte Ltd. (Singapore), OnMobile Global Limited (India), Mahindra ComViva (India), and Kongzhong Corporation (China), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), One97 Communications Limited (India), among others are some of the major players in the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Market Insights
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Research Process
4.1 Forecast Model
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Increasing Ownership of Smartphones
5.2.2 Need for Personalized Services
5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis
5.3 Restraint
5.3.1 Lack of Telecom Infrastructure
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1 Evolution of Location-based Services
5.5 Challenges
5.5.1 Privacy Concerns
6 Market Factor Analysis
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
7 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market, By Solution
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Short Message Service (SMS)
7.1.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
7.1.3 Others
8 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market, By Product
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Mobile Music and Games
8.1.2 Mobile Wallet
8.1.3 Mobile Commerce
8.1.4 Mobile Advertising
8.1.5 Email and IM
8.1.6 Others
9 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market, By Vertical
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Banking and Finance
9.1.2 IT and Telecommunications
9.1.3 Retail
9.1.4 Government
9.1.5 Healthcare
9.1.6 Media and Entertainment
9.1.7 Others
10 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Market, By Region
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Middle East & Africa
10.5.2 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
12.1 AT&T Inc.
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial Overview
12.1.3 Products Offerings
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Strategy
12.2 Apple Inc.
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financial Overview
12.2.3 Products Offerings
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Strategy
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Financial Overview
12.3.3 Products Offerings
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Strategy
12.4 Vodafone Group PLC
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Financial Overview
12.4.3 Products Offerings
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Strategy
12.5 One97 Communications Limited
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offerings
12.5.3 Key Developments
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5.5 Key Strategy
12.6 InMobi Pte. Ltd.
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Product Offerings
12.6.3 Key Developments
12.7 OnMobile Global Limited
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Financial Performance
12.7.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offerings
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Strategy
12.8 Mahindra ComViva
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Financial Overview
12.8.3 Products Offerings
12.8.4 Key Developments
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Strategy
Continued…..
