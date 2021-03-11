Omega 3 Products Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced "Global Omega 3 Products Market" report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Omega 3 Products Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (EpaxAker BioMarineInnovix PharmaCrodeDSMNordic NaturalsLuhua BiomarineMarine IngredientsCargillPharmaviteAscenta HealthKD PharmaPharbioDow ChemicalGSKNatrolCarlson LaboratoriesGowell PharmaBy-HealthOmegaBriteAmwayNOW FoodsOptimum Nutrition)
Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid (EFA), also known as a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA).
It is derived from both animal and plant sources, although Omega-3 from fish oil is the most common supplemental form.
Scope of the Global Omega 3 Products Market Report
This report focuses on the Omega 3 Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Currently, omega-3 products are mainly distributed in North America, Europe. USA is the biggest consumer country in the world and its consumption share is 68.53% in North America in 2016. In Europe, Germany is the biggest consumer country, of which the share is 16.82% of all Europe consumption.
The market concentrate is not high, Epax, Aker BioMarine and Innovix Pharma are top 3 manufacturers and the total share of top 3 is 16.39% in 2016, and the top 6 takes 27.60% of global production.
The worldwide market for Omega 3 Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 910 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Omega 3 Products Market Segment by Manufacturers
Global Omega 3 Products Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Omega 3 Products Market Segment by Type
Omega 3
Omega-D3
Omega 3-6-9
Global Omega 3 Products Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Athletes and Lifters
Ordinary People
Others
