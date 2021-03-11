ONLINE LENDING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Online lending, also known as social lending and P2P lending, refers to the direct lending between individuals through Internet Platforms.Individuals include natural persons, legal persons and other organizations.As a new lending platform, the rapid growth of online lending puts pressure on traditional lending and forces its transformation.

Alternative financing channels like online lending have re-configured how people today are able to access credit.

In 2017, the global Online Lending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Zopa

Daric

Pave

Mintos

Lendix

RateSetter

Canstar

Faircent

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Lending Club

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

