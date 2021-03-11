ONLINE SHOPPING (B2C) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

B2C (business to customer). B of B2C is Business, which means enterprise, 2 is the homophone of to, C is Customer, which means consumer, so B2C is the e-commerce mode of enterprise to consumer

B2C is enterprises provide consumers with a new shopping environment through the Internet — online store, where consumers pay online via shopping through the Internet. Because this mode saves time and space for customers and enterprises, and greatly improves transaction efficiency, especially for busy office workers, this mode can save them valuable time.

In 2017, the global Online Shopping (B2C) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Shopping (B2C) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Shopping (B2C) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Walmart

Rakuten

Amazon

Alibaba

Ebay

JD

Flipkart

Lazada

OLX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Beauty and Personal Care

Books and Stationery, Consumer Electronics

Clothing and Footwear

Home DeCor

Industrial and Science

Sports and Leisure

Travel and Tourism

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Shopping (B2C) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Shopping (B2C) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 B2C Retailers

1.4.3 Classifieds

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Beauty and Personal Care

1.5.4 Books and Stationery, Consumer Electronics

1.5.5 Clothing and Footwear

1.5.6 Home DeCor

1.5.7 Industrial and Science

1.5.8 Sports and Leisure

1.5.9 Travel and Tourism

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size

2.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Shopping (B2C) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Shopping (B2C) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Shopping (B2C) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Shopping (B2C) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Shopping (B2C) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Walmart

12.1.1 Walmart Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.1.4 Walmart Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Walmart Recent Development

12.2 Rakuten

12.2.1 Rakuten Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.2.4 Rakuten Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Rakuten Recent Development

12.3 Amazon

12.3.1 Amazon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.4 Alibaba

12.4.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.4.4 Alibaba Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.5 Ebay

12.5.1 Ebay Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.5.4 Ebay Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ebay Recent Development

12.6 JD

12.6.1 JD Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.6.4 JD Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 JD Recent Development

12.7 Flipkart

12.7.1 Flipkart Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.7.4 Flipkart Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Flipkart Recent Development

12.8 Lazada

12.8.1 Lazada Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.8.4 Lazada Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Lazada Recent Development

12.9 OLX

12.9.1 OLX Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Shopping (B2C) Introduction

12.9.4 OLX Revenue in Online Shopping (B2C) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 OLX Recent Development

……Continued

