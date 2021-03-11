Summary

Global Packaging Foams Market Information Report by Structure (Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam), by Material (Polystyrene, Polyurethane, and Others), by Service (Food Service, Protective Packaging, and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

Foam packaging is the process of combining gas in liquid and solid. Foam packaging is generally used in electronics, toys and others. They can be used for multi-purpose packaging repeatedly. It is least expensive and is used to protect the products.

One of the factors driving the growth of packaging foams market is the increase in technology developments in packaging, which have resulted in increasing usage of foams. Advancement in techniques in transportation so as to reduce the cost of transportation have also resulted in the growth of this market.

The Global Packaging Foams Market is expected to account for USD 17.3 billion by 2023 with 6% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of Global Packaging Foams Market are Armacell (Germany), JSP (Japan), Zotefoams Plc. (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Synthos SA (Poland), Rogers Corporation (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Arkema (France), and Foampartner Group (Switzerland) and others.

Foam Packaging Market Segmentations

The Global Packaging Foam Market is segmented into product type, material type, and end-user. On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into flexible foam, and rigid foam. The market by material type is further categorized into Polystyrene (PS), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyutherene (PU), and others. The market by end-user industry is bifurcated into building and construction, automotive, food and beverage, homecare and personal care, others

Foam Packaging Market Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth of Packaging Foams Market during the forecast period because the raw materials are easily available in this region. The increase in the foreign investment in Asia-Pacific have also resulted in the growth of this region. The increase in the online shopping in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand have also resulted in the growth of packaging foams market. The low cost in production and ability to carter the lower market add to the growth of this market.

Intended Audience

Packaging foams manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Study Objectives of Packaging Foams Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global packaging foams market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global packaging foams market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by structure, by material, by service, and by region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global packaging foams market.

