PE Pipe Resin Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

Global PE Pipe Resin Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (LyondellBasell, Dow, Borealis, SABIC, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Ineos, Braskem, Total, Exxon Mobil, SINOPEC)

PE pipe resin refers to PE resin which is mainly used during the production process of PE pipe. Currently, the most widely used PE resin is PE 80 and PE 100.

Scope of the Global PE Pipe Resin Market Report

This report focuses on the PE Pipe Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

HDPE pipe systems provide sustainable and harmless solution to growing demand for clean water and modern sewer systems. The new applications in the field of storm water drainage, marine crossing, intake and outfall, fire loops, district heating and domestic geothermal technology rely on superb properties of HDPE material, its long service life and thriving long track record of more than 60 years.

The PE pipe resin market was dominated by several international petrochemical companies, such as LyondellBasell, Dow, Borealis and so on. The top 5 producers contributed about 50% sales share globally. The market is relatively concentrated.

With gradual recovery of global economy, plastic pipe industry will become promising in the coming few years. PE pipe is competing with PVC pipe and PP pipe in the plastic pipe industry. With distinctive characteristics, PE pipe will be used more and more common in some field, such as water supply system, gas & oil industry, etc. Market insiders predict that stimulated by the pipe industry, global PE pipe resin market will reach to 7000 million USD in the year of 2023.

The worldwide market for PE Pipe Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 6970 million US$ in 2024, from 6010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global PE Pipe Resin Market Segment by Manufacturers

LyondellBasell

Dow

Borealis

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos

Braskem

Total

Exxon Mobil

SINOPEC

Global PE Pipe Resin Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global PE Pipe Resin Market Segment by Type

PE 100

PE 80

Other

Global PE Pipe Resin Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage & Drainage Pipe

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agriculture Pipe

Others

