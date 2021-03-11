Power Battery Management System Market Worldwide Overview By Size, Share, Segments, Leading Players, Demand and Forecast To 2023

Power Battery Management System Market Synopsis

MRFR analysts has predicted that power battery management system industry is about to grow at a rapid pace. Moreover, the economic growth with emissions reduction have given the growth, a momentum. The global power battery management system market is poised to grow at an estimated CAGR of 11.86% through the forecast period.

Power battery management systems manage and protect the cells in a battery pack. These manage the rechargeable batteries by monitoring the state of the device and data ensure log life battery by protecting the battery from damage. The increasing integration of battery management systems in consumer electronics and renewable energy systems, applications is the major driver for the battery management system market. Moreover, PBMS market for lithium-ion-based battery, is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high demand for battery management systems from the renewable energy storage applications and growing trend of battery-driven public transport, also drives the growth of the market.

Industry Highlights

Power battery management systems are designed with modular architectures to enable cost- and performance-optimized scaling. They can be used to manage a range of configurations and voltages. A battery management system monitors all batteries in a pool and eliminates battery selection by determining which battery has had the longest cooling time since charging. The high demand for battery management systems from the renewable energy storage applications and growing trend of battery-driven public transport, also drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, overall cost of the device acts as a major restraint for the growth of the market.

Power Battery management systems are one of those crucial electronic devices that are majorly used to control and monitor the charging and discharging of rechargeable batteries. Moreover, they are widely used in applications such as grid energy storage, and specialty vehicles / marine / robots, telecom / datacom. As per the need and requirements these batteries are configured to meet the application requirements.

Competitive Landscape

LG Chem Ltd (South Korea),

ABB (Switzerland),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

AES Energy Storage (U.S.),

Continental AG (Germany),

Kefico Corporation (Korea ),

AEG Power Solutions (Germany),

Greensmith Energy (U.S.),

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd (India),

Exide Industries Limited (India)

Segmental Analysis

The global Power Battery Management System Market is segmented by type, application and regions.

By type, the industry is further segmented into distributed, centralized and modular.

By application, the market is classified into grid energy storage, specialty vehicles / marine / robots, telecom / datacom, and others.

By region, the global Power Battery Management System market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

