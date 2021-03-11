Public Safety Solution For Smart City Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Historical Analysis, Key Findings, Growth Opportunities by 2023

The report on the global public safety solution market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Public security is a growing problem for cities worldwide, therefore cities are increasingly using intelligent technology to connect public and private stakeholders with the goal of making cities smarter, safer and more sustainable. Integration of public safety systems with third-party, private-entity camera systems, encourages private and public entities to join forces to fight crime. Public safety solutions find application in public transportation security, critical infrastructure security, medical emergency services, and disaster management among others. The current rate of urbanization is favourable for the market with new growth opportunities which is likely to arise in the near future.

According to MRFR, global public safety solution for smart city market is expected to reach USD 295.98 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.97% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the public safety solution for smart city market is growing adoption of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT). Moreover, growing demand of residents for clean and safe environment, and rising criminal activities are fuelling the growth of this market. However, high installation and maintenance costs for public safety and security systems is restraining the growth of this market. Public safety solutions find application in public transportation security, critical infrastructure security, medical emergency services, and disaster management among others.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2738

Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

NEC Corporation (Japan),

Thales Corporation (France),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Huawei Technologies (China),

Northrop German Corporation (U.S.),

Alcatel-Lucent (France),

Harris Corporation (U.S.),

Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The global Public Safety Solution for Smart City Market which valued USD 60.2 billion in 2016, is expected to exhibit a highly promising CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023, and reach an evaluation of USD 299.36 billion by the end of 2023.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With rapid globalization and urbanization, the global public safety solution for smart city market is presumed to fuel the market growth during the appraisal period. Also, job creation and industry growth in the metro cities have directly influenced the demand for public safety solutions in the past few years. The rising demand for internet of things has also led to enhancements in professional services for public safety in smart cities. Public safety solutions are incorporated for application across the world in public transportation, critical infrastructure security, disaster management, and medical emergency services. Moreover, transit agencies and smart cities have joined forces in order to deploy IoT in transportation security models to simplify proper commutation in the metro cities, which has further contributed to the market growth during the review period. With the increasing disposable income coupled with high per capita income levels, the market is likely to boost in the coming years. Also, the scarcity of security personnel is highly motivating the development of the market.

On the flip side, the high price of such products and lack of skilled workforce for operating such services are likely to dampen the growth of the market in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the public safety solution for smart city market span across regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, North America is considered to dominate the global market owing to the technical developments and high adoption of cloud technology along with IoT in this region. Moreover, the United States is estimated to be the prime public safety solution for smart city market and has produced revenue around USD 15,746.5 million.

The Asia Pacific region is presumed to hold a significant role in the market owing to the rapid urbanization coupled with smart city projects and industrialization.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by solution: critical communication network, biometric security and authentication system, emergency and disaster management, backup and recovery system, public address and general alarm, surveillance system.

Segmentation by services: professional service, managed services.

Segmentation by application: public transportation security, critical infrastructure security, disaster management, medical emergency service, firefighting services, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, others.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/public-safety-solution-smart-city-market-2738

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Global infrastructure suppliers

Communications component providers

Smart grid and energy management companies

Big data, analytics, and information processing companies

Telecom Service Providers.

List of Tables

TABLE 1 MARKET SYNOPSIS

TABLE 2 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS

TABLE 3 RESTRAINTS IMPACT ANALYSIS: PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTIONS FOR SMART CITY MARKET

TABLE 4 GLOBAL PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTION FOR SMART CITY MARKET, BY SOLUTION

TABLE 5 GLOBAL PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTION FOR SMART CITY MARKET, BY SERVICES

TABLE 6 GLOBAL PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTION FOR SMART CITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 7 GLOBAL PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTION FOR SMART CITY MARKET, BY REGION, 2016-2023

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTION FOR SMART CITY MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Continued……

List of Figures

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL PUBLIC SAFETY SOLUTION FOR SMART CITY MARKET: MARKET STRUCTURE

FIGURE 2 NORTH AMERICA MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017 VS 2023)

FIGURE 3 NORTH AMERICA MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2017)

FIGURE 4 EUROPE MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017 VS 2023)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]