SEAMLESS STEEL PIPES MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Seamless Steel Pipes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Seamless Steel Pipes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Tenaris

Chelpipe Group

OAO TMK

Vallourec

Interpipe

Syngenta

ArcelorMittal

U.S.Steel

NSSMC

Welspun

Ansteel

Baosteel

Hebei Shengtian Group Reaguan Pipeline

Hunan Standard Steel

Liaocheng TianRui Steel Pipe

Weifang East Steel Pipe

Torich International

Hunan Great Steel Pipe

Hebei Shengtian Pipe-Fitting Group

Liaocheng Xinpengyuan Metal Manufacturing

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Carbon Steel Pipe

Alloy Steel Pipe

Stainless Steel Pipe

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Petroleum & chemical

Automotive

Aviation & Aerospace

Construction & Building

Military

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Seamless Steel Pipes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Seamless Steel Pipes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

Table of Contents

Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market Research Report 2018

1 Seamless Steel Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Seamless Steel Pipes

1.2 Seamless Steel Pipes Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Carbon Steel Pipe

1.2.3 Alloy Steel Pipe

1.2.5 Stainless Steel Pipe

Other

1.3 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Seamless Steel Pipes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Petroleum & chemical

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Aviation & Aerospace

1.3.5 Construction & Building

1.3.6 Military

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Seamless Steel Pipes (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Seamless Steel Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Seamless Steel Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Seamless Steel Pipes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Seamless Steel Pipes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Seamless Steel Pipes Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Seamless Steel Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Seamless Steel Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Seamless Steel Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Seamless Steel Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Seamless Steel Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Seamless Steel Pipes Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Seamless Steel Pipes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

