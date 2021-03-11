SerDes Market Size, Growth, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

SerDes Market Snapshot:

The outlook towards Global SerDes Market remains positive for the medium term. The global SerDes Industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.27% during the projection period (2018-2025).. Functional blocks such as SerDes (Serializer/Deserializer) is pondered to address the issues of growing volumes of data and achieving high-speed communication. The growing demand for SerDes chips is prompting manufacturers to increase capacities. APAC countries such as China, South Korea and Taiwan account for a considerable share of the global supply. The region also holds a significant position in terms of SerDes usage. Rapid infrastructural development and adoption of cutting-edge communication applications has bolstered the SerDes market in APAC.

It is anticipated that SerDes will find significant application opportunities in IT and telecom, consumer electronics, and automotive over the next couple of years. Growing need for high-speed communication by data centers coupled with the increased demand for higher bandwidth in communication infrastructure is partly driving the growth of the SerDes market. SerDes is use in data centers for managing the cloud data traffic and in the emerging quantum computing applications.

Trends such as consolidation of connectors and cables to reduce external ports on devices and increasing the ease of connectivity are governing the pace of SerDes technology proliferation. SerDes facilitates seamless data transfer across networks and faster transmission rate with low power consumption. At the same time, emergence of 5G technology is expected to open new growth avenues for SerDes market.

This MRFR report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global SerDes market along with a seven-year revenue forecast, which ends in 2025. All the important parameters have been discussed at length in the report. The scope of discussion also spans across different SerDes products, including stand-alone SerDes and SerDes IP Core. The report also includes a revenue assessment based on key application areas of SerDes, which covers data center, 5G wireless infrastructure, ADAS, vehicle infotainment among others. SerDes end users considered in the report include IT and Telecom, consumer electronics, and automotive. A revenue analysis of the market on both regional and country-level is also available in the report.

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

Rambus, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ROHM Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and Broadcom, Inc.

MRFR employs an advanced research structure for defining viewpoints on industries and markets. Market analysis involves application of primary and secondary research methods. It entails interactions with professionals on crucial positions across the value chain. Moreover, proprietary sources such as paid database, white paper, SEC filings are referred for gathering relevant data. Robust algorithms are used for market engineering and interpreting the gathered information with high accuracy. Data triangulation is undertaken to validate data and market size. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to confirm research findings.

Market Denomination- USD Mn

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- from 2018 to 2025

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for SerDes

By Product Type

Stand-Alone SerDes

SerDes IP Core

By Application

Data Center

5G Wireless Infrastructure

ADAS

Vehicle Infotainment

Others

By End User

IT and Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

