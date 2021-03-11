Smart Carry-on Bags Market 2019, by Barracuda, Bluesmart, Fugu Luggage, AWAY, RADEN, Trunkster, Delsey, Modobag
This report studies the global market size of Smart Carry-on Bags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Carry-on Bags in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Smart Carry-on Bags market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Smart carry-on bags are suitcases or trolley bags that are incorporated with smart technology. Most notably, smart carry-on bags are equipped with location tracking technology through GPS. The bags are incorporated with other advanced features like integrated scales to help the luggage stay within weight limits. Smart carry-on bags have built-in batteries with USB ports to charge electronic devices.
The USB charging segment will account for the maximum share of the smart carry-on bags market throughout the next few years. Bluesmart, FUGU LUGGAGE, and Trunkster are some of the major brands offering smart carry-on bags or luggage with USB charger.
Several manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their customer reach by launching interactive websites. This in turn, drives the influx of online consumers since these websites provide expert advice on product use. The smart carry-on bags market will continue to grow in the online segment during the forecast period since these websites provide promotional offers and discounts. Amazon and eBay are some of the popular online stores that offer smart travel bags or luggage.
In 2017, the global Smart Carry-on Bags market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Carry-on Bags market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smart Carry-on Bags include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Smart Carry-on Bags include
Barracuda
Bluesmart
Fugu Luggage
AWAY
RADEN
Trunkster
Delsey
Modobag
Neit
Planet Traveler
Rimowa
Samsonite International
Traxpack
Market Size Split by Type
USB Charging
Connectivity
Sensors
Market Size Split by Application
Online Channel
Offline Channel
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
