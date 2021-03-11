Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2019, by Link AKC, PetPace, Scollar, Wagz, Whistle Labs, Radio Systems, RAWR

This report studies the global market size of Smart-Connected Pet Collars in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart-Connected Pet Collars in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smart-Connected Pet Collars market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2290633

Pet accessories are specialty products that cater to the functional requirements of pets such as dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small animals. They include a variety of products such as toys, leashes, collars, and those related to feeding and bedding. Smart-connected pet collars are embedded with sensors, processors, connectivity features, and software to track and locate animals.

Pet owners prefer to foster dogs due to their adaptability and companionship they provide. Dogs are also used as service animals in sectors related health and security. In regions such as North America and Western Europe, the adoption rate of dogs is high that consequently, influences the adoption of smart-connected pet collars.

In Americas, the US will be the major revenue contributor to the connected pet collars market influenced by factors such as increase in smart technology users, high pet adoption rate, and growth in online purchases.

In 2017, the global Smart-Connected Pet Collars market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart-Connected Pet Collars market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smart-Connected Pet Collars include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Smart-Connected Pet Collars include

Link AKC

PetPace

Scollar

Wagz

Whistle Labs

Radio Systems

RAWR

WUF

FitBark

KYON

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2290633

Market Size Split by Type

Blueteeth

Wifi

GPS

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Dogs

Cats

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-connected-pet-collars-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]