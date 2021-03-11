Spirulina Powder 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.03% and Forecast to 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Spirulina Powder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”
— Spirulina Powder Market 2018
Spirulina is a biomass of blue-green algae. The processed form of this biomass is generally consumed as a dietary supplement or whole food. It is rich in nutrients and offers numerous health benefits.
The analysts forecast the global spirulina powder market to grow at a CAGR of 12.03 % during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spirulina powder market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spirulina powder.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3016867-global-spirulina-powder-market-2018-2022
The report, Global Spirulina Powder Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cyanotech Corporation (CC)
• DIC Corporation
• E.I.D. – Parry
• Naturya
• NOW Foods
Market driver
• Increasing influence of organized retailing
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Challenges in distribution of spirulina powder
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increasing popularity of online retailing
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3016867-global-spirulina-powder-market-2018-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Global spirulina powder-based food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global spirulina powder-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and animal feed – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global spirulina powder-based cosmetics and personal care – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Spirulina powder market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Spirulina powder market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Spirulina powder market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Spirulina powder market in US
• Spirulina powder market in China
• Spirulina powder market in Germany
• Spirulina powder market in Japan
• Spirulina powder market in UK
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing popularity of online retailing
• Rise in popularity of vegan diet
• Increasing millennial population worldwide
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Cyanotech Corporation (CC)
• DIC Corporation
• E.I.D. – Parry
• Naturya
• NOW Foods
..…..Continued
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/spirulina-powder-2018-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-12-03-and-forecast-to-2022/305020
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 305020