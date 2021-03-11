Stem Cell Reconstructive Industry Analysis with Top Trends, Major Driver, Factor Analysis, Segments, Regions and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) Has Launched a New Report on the Global Stem Cell Reconstructive Market to provide readers with a clear view of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the coming years. The report utilizes historical trends of the Global Stem Cell Reconstructive Market and present statistics to derive an accurate projection of the market’s growth trajectory in the coming years.

Stem Cell Reconstructive Market – Overview

Stem cell reconstructive is a procedure involving the usages of a patient’s own adipose tissue to increase the fat volume in the area of reconstruction and thus promoting 3Dimentional reconstruction in patients who have undergone a trauma or in a post-surgical event such as a mastectomy or lumpectomy, brain surgery, or who need the reconstructive surgery as a result of an accident or injury. Stem cell reconstructive surgeries are also used in cosmetic or plastic surgeries.

Over the past few years, increasing reconstructive surgeries led by the increasing number of accidents, limbs amputation and implants are fostering the growth in the stem cell reconstructive market. Besides, the factors such as increasing geriatric populations, rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, and continuous development in the technology are escalating the market on the global level.

Acknowledging the kind of growth this market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the booming, global stem cell reconstructive market will register a whopping double digit CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Growing demand for fat & skin grafting procedures is a key driving force behind the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity is fostering the market growth of stem cell reconstructive, driving the plastic surgery & integumentary system market.

Growing demand for facial aesthetic treatments, technological advancements in the plastic surgery industry, high demand for the plastic surgery & integumentary system application such as facelift procedures is some of the significant factors that are driving the market growth of stem cell reconstructive surgeries. Additionally, the growing prevalence of skin diseases and increased activities in research laboratories, pharmaceutical and dermatology companies are fostering the market growth further.

On the other hand, factors such as high cost of stem cell reconstructive surgeries and stringent regulatory approvals are acting as a headwind obstructing the market growth. Besides, high risks of adverse effects associated with these surgeries can also impede the market growth. Nevertheless, factors such as the increasing need for alternative treatments, government support for the development of new products, and rising healthcare expenditure are expected to support the market growth over the assessment period.

Stem Cell Reconstructive Market – Top Vendors:

Baxter (US), Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (U.S), Eleveflow (France), Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia), NuVasive Inc. (US), Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Micronit Microfluidics (Netherlands), TAKARA BIO INC.(Japan), Tigenix (Belgium), Cynata (Australia), Celyad (Belgium), Capricor Therapeutics (Canada), Astellas Pharma US, Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), StemCells Inc (US), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (US), Caladrius (US).

Stem Cell Reconstructive Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented its analysis into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Sources: Allogeneic, Autologous (bone marrow, adipose tissue, and blood.), and Syngeneic among other.

By Cell Types: Embryonic Stem Cell and Adult Stem Cell among others.

By Applications: Cancer, Diabetes, Traumatic Skin Defect, and Severe Burn among others.

By End-Users: Hospital and Research Institutes among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Stem Cell Reconstructive Market – Regional Analysis

Globally North America market dominates the stem cell reconstructive market with the largest share. Factors such as the notable increase in incidences of stem cell reconstructive surgeries and encouraging research and development in healthcare drive the market growth in the region. Additional factors such as the increasing uptake of advanced technologies and high healthcare expenditures are substantiating the market growth.

Owing to the rising demands for stem cell reconstructive procedures, this market is expected to create a larger revenue pocket globally, by 2023. The US among other North American countries, backed by the high expenditure on healthcare coupled with the increasing demand for stem cell reconstructive treatments, accounts for the major contributor to the market growth.

The European accounts for the second largest market for stem cell reconstructive, globally, attributing to the recent advancements in the medical technology and the augmenting these techniques in the region. Additionally, the presence of a substantial patient population alongside the rising healthcare expenditure facilitates the growth of the regional market. Besides, public & private sectors’ support and funding for research & development are expected to fuel the market growth in the region over the review period.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a lucrative market for stem cell reconstructive due to the increasing incidents of these surgeries and the development of related technologies mainly in the countries such as India, China, and Japan. The APAC market backed by the rising demand for these procedures and increasing adoption of the technologies is projected to register a phenomenal CAGR during the forecast period.

