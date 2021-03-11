UK Electricals Market Future Growth And Analysis Of Key Players Maplin, Dixons Carphone, Amazon, John Lewis, Shop Direct, Apple

UK Electricals Market 2018-2023 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the electricals market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on 13 key sub-categories: major kitchen appliances, small kitchen appliances, small domestic appliances, personal care electricals, televisions, games consoles, optical equipment, set top boxes, home audio equipment, portable audio equipment, visual players, computers & tablets and phones & software. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2282602

Overall the electricals market is set to experience a stronger year in 2018, boosted by an influx of shoppers buying new televisions to watch the FIFA World Cup in June and also strong sales in the home audio market driven by smart speakers. GlobalData forecasts that growth for the electricals sector over the next five years will be slightly stronger than historical rates, growing 7.6% between 2018 and 2023, versus 7.4% growth between 2013 and 2017.

Scope

– With the proportion of private home owners remaining significantly below historical rates retailers must adapt their offers to cater for changing requirements in the electricals market. For instance, landlords are more likely to require durable appliances that are reliable but still offer good value, rather than looking for stylish appliances or products offering state-of-the-art technology.

– A greater number of major players are offering shoppers the opportunity to purchase electrical goods on credit. In the current climate of economic instability and high inflation, less affluent shoppers are increasingly using these services to afford big-ticket electrical products.

– Dixons Carphone is set to reap the benefits from Maplin’s exit from the market as its consumers are most likely to shop at Dixons, aided by its large store estate.

Reasons to buy

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in the electricals market will be the fastest performing to enable focus and investment in these winning product areas.

– Understand how drivers of electricals purchases, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential.

– Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by market leader Dixons Carphone in order to understand how to steal its shoppers and market share.

– Discover which segments of the market are forecast to prosper out to 2023, and understand which retailers are best placed to take advantage.

– Utilise our online forecasts to 2023 to consider how to exploit online potential and decide which age groups to target via the channel.

Ask for Discount before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2282602

Major Companies Mentioned:

Maplin

Dixons Carphone

Amazon

John Lewis

Shop Direct

Apple

AO.com

Very.co.uk

Currys

Honeybee

Argos

Tesco

Tesco Direct

NutriBullet

Google

Richer Sounds

GAME

ASDA

Sainsbury’s

Wilko

Currys PC World

Carphone Warehouse

Buyitdirect

Appliancesdirect

Samsung

Rangemaster

Siemens

Laptopsdirect

Bosch

AEG

Miele

Indesit

ElectriQ

Zanussi

Flubit

Wish.com

Poundland

B&M

Major Points From Table Of Content:

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in electricals

Main issues in electricals:

Safer appliances are a key concern for consumers

Changing dynamics in the housing market impacts demand

Finance offers are the future of electricals

Maplin collapses into administration, leaving 1.3ppts of share up for grabs

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance

Overall sector size

Overall sector growth

Category growth in electricals

Else place an Inquire before Purchase http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2282602

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.