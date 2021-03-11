Wearable EEG Device Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Wearable EEG Device Market – 2019

In 2018, the global Wearable EEG Device market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wearable EEG Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wearable EEG Device development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Emotiv

Neurosky

MUSE

Melon

Versus Headset

Melomind

IMEC

Mindo

Wearable Sensing

CUSOFT

Mattel

Macrotellect

Neorowear

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Battery

Charge

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Pharmacy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wearable EEG Device are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wearable EEG Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Battery

1.4.3 Charge

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wearable EEG Device Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Pharmacy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wearable EEG Device Market Size

2.2 Wearable EEG Device Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wearable EEG Device Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wearable EEG Device Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wearable EEG Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wearable EEG Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Wearable EEG Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wearable EEG Device Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wearable EEG Device Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wearable EEG Device Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Emotiv

12.1.1 Emotiv Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.1.4 Emotiv Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Emotiv Recent Development

12.2 Neurosky

12.2.1 Neurosky Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.2.4 Neurosky Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Neurosky Recent Development

12.3 MUSE

12.3.1 MUSE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.3.4 MUSE Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 MUSE Recent Development

12.4 Melon

12.4.1 Melon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.4.4 Melon Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Melon Recent Development

12.5 Versus Headset

12.5.1 Versus Headset Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.5.4 Versus Headset Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Versus Headset Recent Development

12.6 Melomind

12.6.1 Melomind Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.6.4 Melomind Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Melomind Recent Development

12.7 IMEC

12.7.1 IMEC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.7.4 IMEC Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IMEC Recent Development

12.8 Mindo

12.8.1 Mindo Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.8.4 Mindo Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Mindo Recent Development

12.9 Wearable Sensing

12.9.1 Wearable Sensing Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.9.4 Wearable Sensing Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Wearable Sensing Recent Development

12.10 CUSOFT

12.10.1 CUSOFT Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wearable EEG Device Introduction

12.10.4 CUSOFT Revenue in Wearable EEG Device Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 CUSOFT Recent Development

12.11 Mattel

12.12 Macrotellect

12.13 Neorowear

Continued …

To Buy Report >> https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3925171

