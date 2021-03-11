Wood Coatings 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2023
Segmentation
The global wood coatings market has been segmented on the basis of type, by technology, by resin, application and region.
Based on type, the market comprises solvent-based, UV curing, high solid solvent-based, and water-based coatings. Among these segments, solvent-based coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 40.0% of the total market revenue.
Based on technology, the market comprises furniture, cabinets, sidings, decking & flooring, and others. Among these segments, furniture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 54.1% of the total market revenue.
Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential. Among these end user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future.
The global wood coatings market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3884925-global-wood-coatings-market-report-forecast-till-2023
Key Players
Some of the major players in global Wood Coatings market are Asian Paints, Jotun, DowDuPont, Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel NV, DowDuPont, Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, the Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and PRM International, INC.
Key Findings
According to Market Research Future The global wood coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the review period to reach USD 12729.4 million by the end of 2023. The solvent-based wood coatings segment accounted for the largest share of 40.0% in 2017 with a market value of USD 3646.4 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for a high gloss finish.
Geographic Analysis
The report covers a brief analysis of geographical region includes
World
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Intended Audience
• Wood Coatings manufacturers
• Coating manufacturers
• Traders and distributors of Wood Coatings
• Research and development institutes
• Potential investors
• Raw material suppliers
• Nationalized laboratories
DC description
• Wood Coatings
• Wood Composite Coatings
• Coatings
• Composite Coatings
• Paints & Coatings
• Wood preservatives
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3884925-global-wood-coatings-market-report-forecast-till-2023
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Construction and Renovation Industry
4.2.2 Increase in Purchasing Power
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations for VOC Emissions
4.3.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Emergence of New Technologies and Demand for Low-VOC Coatings
4.5 Challenges
4.5.1 Fluctuating raw material prices
………
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Akzo Nobel NV
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Financial Overview
13.1.3 Products Offered
13.1.4 Key Developments
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Strategy
13.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Financial Overview
13.2.3 Products Offered
13.2.4 Key Developments
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Strategy
13.3 PPG Industries, Inc.
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Financial Overview
13.3.3 Products Offered
13.3.4 Key Developments
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Strategies
13.4 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Financial Overview
13.4.3 Products Offered
13.4.4 Key Developments
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Strategies
13.5 Jotun
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Financial Overview
13.5.3 Products Offered
13.5.4 Key Developments
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Strategies
13.6 Hempel A/S
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Financial Overview
13.6.3 Products Offered
13.6.4 Key Developments
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Strategies
13.7 DowDuPont, Inc.
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Financial Overview
13.7.3 Products Offered
13.7.4 Key Developments
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Strategies
13.8 Arkema SA
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Financial Overview
13.8.3 Products Offered
13.8.4 Key Developments
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Strategies
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No.528,Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar,Pune-411028.
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com