2 – Ethyl Anthraquinone Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2015 – 2025

2 – Ethyl anthraquinone is a solid light yellow colored organic compound derived from anthraquinone, a derivative of quinone. Anthraquinone is produced by oxidation of anthracene, chromium is used as an oxidizing agent during the production of anthraquinone. 2 – ethyl anthraquinone is produced as white or yellow colored granules or crystals. Melting temperature of 2 – ethyl anthraquinone is over 109 degree Celsius.

Major portion of the global production of 2 – ethyl anthraquinone is employed in the anthraquinone process. Anthraquinone process is the most widely used process for the production of hydrogen peroxide. Other major application for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone is the production of dyes. Hydrogen peroxide production and production of dyes constitute nearly all the global demand for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone and this trend is anticipated to continue for a foreseeable future. Other niche application of 2 – ethyl anthraquinone include chemical intermediary in the production of several other chemicals. Major end user industries for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone include paper, textile, detergent bleaches and water purification among several others. Paper and pulp are the most dominant end user industries for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Hydrogen peroxide dominates the global demand for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone. Hydrogen peroxide is used in several end user applications including bleaching agent for cotton, fibers, production of detergent, etc. Increasing demand for hydrogen peroxide has been among foremost factors driving demand for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone. Surge in demand for paper for packaging applications also has been among major factors fuelling demand for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone. High growth in detergent market is anticipated to drive demand for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone during the forecast period. Demand for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone is profoundly dependent on macro economic factors such as GDP growth, therefore, emerging economies in Asia Pacific is also expected to be among major growth drivers for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone market. The environmental hazards associated with production of 2 – ethyl anthraquinone have led to stringent regulations in the market. The increasing numbers of environmental regulations are major factors restraining growth of 2 – ethyl anthraquinone market.

Asia Pacific dominates the global 2 – ethyl anthraquinone market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing industrial investment and high GDP growth in the emerging economies of India and China is expected to drive market growth in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing region for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone demand during the forecast period. North America is the second largest market for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone followed by Europe. Demand for 2 – ethyl anthraquinone is expected to grow at a sluggish rate in North America and Europe primarily owing to market saturation in several end user industries. Developing economies of South America and Africa are anticipated to offer huge growth opportunity in the market.

2 – Ethyl anthraquinone market is highly fragmented and several regional players engage in production of 2 – ethyl anthraquinone. Some of the major players in the 2 – ethyl anthraquinone market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Alfa Aesar, Nanjing Chemlin Chemical Co., Ltd, XiaoGan ShenYuan ChemPharm Co. Ltd, Chembridge International Corp., J & K Scientific Ltd. and Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. among others.