2-Ethylhexanol Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2015 – 2025

2-Ethylhexanol is a colorless liquid, which is rarely soluble in water and highly soluble in organic solvents. It is industrially produced through aldol condensation of n-butyraldehyde, and subsequent hydrogenation of hydroxyaldehyde, which is obtained from the prior reaction. 2-Ethylhexanol is primarily used to manufacture low volatility esters such as dioctylphthalate. It is also used in low volatility solvents for resins, vegetable oils, animal fats, resins and petroleum derivatives. It has applications in coatings and is used in the extractant production of heavy metals. It can also be used as an octane booster when reacted with nitric acid.

Most of the demand for 2-Ethylhexanol is obtained from the plasticizer manufacturing industry. The advantage of 2-Ethylhexanol are its low solubility in water and high miscibility with organic solvents. It readily forms esters with various organic acids and is a low volatility solvent. Human exposure to highly concentrated 2- Ethylhexanol, is toxic and results in dizziness, headache, throat irritation and sore eyes. However it does not have any carcinogenic properties.

Asia Pacific region is the highest consumer of 2-Ethylhexanol, accounting for almost two-third of the global demand. This region is expected to grow substantially in the foreseeable future and has high potential in China. The growing middle-class in Asia and the rapidly transforming industrial scenario in this region drive the demand for the chemical in this market. The demand in Asia is driven by plasticizer manufacturers. North America and Europe market demands are however driven by 2-Ethylhexanol acrylate and 2-Ethylhexanol nitrate manufacturing segments, which are used in adhesives and paints.

Some of the companies which manufacture 2-Ethylhexanol acrylate are Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Zak S.A, Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd. and Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. among many others.