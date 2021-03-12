2019-2024 Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Share Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (put all key players here)

DC/DC Converter is an electronic circuit which converts a source of direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another. It is a class of power converter.

The isolated DC-DC converter is electrically separated between the input and the output terminals while the input and the output of a non-isolated converter share the common ground. Sometimes an isolated DC-DC converter is called isolated ground or galvanic isolated type.

Simply use a digital multi-meter or any other ohm meter to measure the resistance between the ground terminals of the input and output of the converter. If the shorted (common) it is a non-isolated type, otherwise it is an isolated type.

Summary Isolated and non-isolated DC-DC converter.

Non-isolated DC-DC converters are common and of lower cost, they are used in most negative ground application in vehicles for various DC powered appliances and equipment. However they have one big disadvantage in the electrical connection between the input and output which offers little or no protection to the load for any high electrical voltage, current and etc. occurs on the input side. They also have less noise filtering blockage.

Isolated DC-DC converters have high isolation (barrier) voltage from several hundreds to thousand volts depending on the type of standard. They can be used as negative grounded or positive ground or floating ground for various equipment from data com to telecom. They have strong noise and interference blocking capability thus provide the load with a cleaner DC source which is required by many sensitive load.

Scope of the Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Report

This report focuses on the Isolated DC-DC Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the Isolated DC-DC Converter industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 13 producers account for about 33 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of isolated DC-DC converter, also the leader in the whole isolated DC-DC converter industry.

China occupied 19.31% of the consumption market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 15.66% and 15.43% of the Global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market for global isolated DC-DC converters.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Isolated DC-DC Converter producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the capacitor, inductor and the circuit board.

The worldwide market for Isolated DC-DC Converter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2700 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Segment by Manufacturers

Vicor

Infineon

Artesyn

XP Power

PULS

Texas Instruments

Bothhand Enterprise

BEAR Power Supplies

Ericsson

RECOM

TRACO Electronic AG

ON Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Segment by Type

Step-down

Step-up

Others

Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial & Automation

Consumer electronics

Medical

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Isolated DC-DC Converter Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Isolated DC-DC Converter Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Isolated DC-DC Converter Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Isolated DC-DC Converter Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Isolated DC-DC Converter Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

