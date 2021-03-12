Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Global Key Players, Business Rising Awareness, Financial Plan and Trends By Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – Overview

The use of advanced metering devices is set to rise with an increasing focus on smart management of energy sources. Market reports connected with the semiconductors and electronics industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The market is set to achieve USD 9 billion in revenues while expanding at a CAGR of 14% in the duration of the forecast period.

The progress of the energy generation sector is expected to incentivize the expansion of the advanced metering infrastructure market further. The intensifying forces of industrialization and urbanization are expected to bolster the expansion of the market in the forecast period. Intensifying smart city initiatives by governments around the world are estimated to further motivate the progress of the market in the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2019 Dayton Power and Light (DP&L) has filed an offer with the Public Utility Commission of Ohio to fulfill its digital transformation strategy. If the offer is approved, DP&L will devote $576 million to modernize its energy distribution system over the span of the next decade. The utility will increase the $576 million required by growing energy bills for usual retail customers using 1000kWh by $1.99 for each month.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Elster Group GmbH (Germany), Sensus (U.S.), Tieto Corporation (Finland), Trilliant, Inc. (U.S.), Silver Spring Networks (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Cooper Industries (U.S.) among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the advanced metering infrastructure market consists of service, system, device type, and region. The device type segment of the market consists of smart water meters, smart electric meters, smart gas meters, and advanced communication modules among others. The service segment of the market is segmented into meter deployment, system integration, AMI consulting, AMI management, and others. The system segment of the advanced metering infrastructure comprises of meter data management, meter data analytics, communication infrastructure, and AMI security and others. The market spans across regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of advanced metering infrastructure market is studied for regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World. The North American region is one of the foremost regions in the market for advanced metering infrastructure in terms of market share. The advanced metering infrastructure market in this region has an enormous demand share owing to the growing implementation of smart grid technology, which is pushing the market growth to a huge extent. The progressive metering infrastructure market in the European region is anticipated to observe speedy growth in the approaching period. While, the countries in the Asia Pacific region such as Japan, China, and India are a developing advanced metering infrastructure market, which is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR in the impending years.

