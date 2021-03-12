Antimicrobial Additives Market Drivers, Key Players, Regions, Application and Forecast to 2019-2025

In the historic year 2017, size of global antimicrobial additives market accounted at USD 3.64 Bn and is expected to develop in the coming years due to the increase in concerns among the customers about the food borne pathogens like E.coli and Salmonella, established because of the inadequate techniques of sanitation in the facilities of food & beverage. Increase in the additives market will be fueled by the changes in the formulations of product like the water-based industrial coatings are more susceptible to microbes.

Antimicrobial additives are the harmful substances can inhibit, prevent and resist the microbes growth involving mould and bacteria. Nowadays, bacteria, fungi and algae had become the major health problem among people in various sectors like construction, medical, food and packaging. Amongst the companies of food & packaging, the microbial additives are present in their product is found to be the important differentiator in market and observed the surge in revenues. As, the popularity of companies is developing by using the antimicrobial additives as differentiator in the products will have the optimistic effect on the growth of antimicrobial additives market.

The global antimicrobial additives market revenue is expected to reach USD 15.34 billion in 2025 and register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Growing awareness of hygiene among the consumers coupled with its increasing usage in various industries such as food, healthcare and packaging will influence the global antimicrobial market positively.

Antimicrobial additives are mostly used in the medical devices production like thrombectomy devices, diagnostic catheters, guiding catheters, access systems, guidewires and sheaths for safeguarding the microbial growth. Large prevalence of diseases related to the unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle and geriatric population can increase the demand for devices that is expected to develop the growth of antimicrobial additives market.

As well, rise in various fast food joints and restaurants is projected to aid the development of packaging industry, thus boosting the demand of product. In addition, packaging of paper for medicine and food needs additives, thereby producing significant prospects of growth for the antimicrobial additives industry. Thus, strict environmental guidelines such as Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and Biocidal Product Regulation are anticipated to hamper the global antimicrobial additives market.

Increase in the demand for antimicrobial additives from various industries and surging awareness about the health related concerns are the factors anticipated to fuel the growth of antimicrobial additive market. Growth in the protective measures taken for the antimicrobial growth, and to develop the products functional life have escalated the antimicrobial additives market growth. Growing demand for additives based on silver has assisted the growth of antimicrobial additives industry. In addition, growth in the applications of the additives in cosmetics and agriculture sectors boosts the global antimicrobial additives market growth. Increasing applications, developing markets and technological developments are anticipated to aid the growth of global antimicrobial additives industry.

Asia Pacific experienced the maximum demand, in terms of volume. Strong manufacturing base of packaging industry in India, Japan and China are related to the augmented sales of food & beverage products is projected to boost the market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to increase at the rapid CAGR in the coming years. Increasing healthcare sector driven by inventive healthcare access programs, acceptance of technology and care delivery outside the conventional hospital settings is the main factor encouraging the growth of antimicrobial additives market.

Key segments of the global antimicrobial additives market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

· Organic

· Inorganic

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

· Plastics

· Paints & Coatings

· Pulp & Paper

· Others

End-Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

· Healthcare

· Packaging

· Food & Beverages

· Construction

· Automotive

· Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle-East & Africa

