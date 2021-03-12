Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials Market 2019: Emphasis on Material Type (Polymer Matrix Composites, Metal Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites and Hybrid Composites), Manufacturing Process till 2024

Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Asia Pacific is the largest car manufacturing hub across the globe. In the past few years, the GDP of Asian countries has increased substantially, resulting in the rise of per capita income and buying potential of the consumers. The improved economy of Asian countries is one of the major reasons for the increase in demand of vehicles in region. Increasing number of vehicles has raised the content of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) in the atmosphere of the region. The worsened air quality in Asia Pacific has concerned the governmental bodies, owing to which stringent emission standards have been passed in some countries and is under consideration in a few others.

Some of the Asian countries such as China, India and Japan are among the top GHG emitters holding 30%, 7% and 4% of the Asia Pacific GHG emissions. To comply with the targeted emission values in several countries in the region, the automakers are reducing the vehicular weight to increase their fuel efficiency and reduce the GHG emissions. At present, composite materials are considered to be one of the most preferred ways in the automobile industry when it comes to emission reduction.

Some of the major local and foreign key players active in Asia Pacific automotive composite materials market include BASF CORPORATION, DowDupont, Gurit Holding AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Chemicals Holding Corporation, Owens corning, SGL Group, Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited and Toray Industries Inc. These players are entering into several competitive strategies (partnerships, merger-acquisitions, joint venture, new product launch, business expansion and others) with each other or other supplier or automotive OEMs to strengthen their position in the Asia Pacific automotive composite materials market.

However, the region is still recovering with respect to economic conditions, hence the high cost of the raw material and manufacturing process are hampering the market growth. In spite of this, the growing advancements in the hybrid composites, increasing partnerships, merger and acquisitions and potential in the emerging markets in the region are considered to be the key opportunity areas. Asia Pacific automotive composites material market is segmented based on different materials such as Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC), Metal Matrix Composite (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC) and Hybrid Composite. Due to high flexibility, high insulation, lower density and lighter weight than other composite materials, PMCs held the maximum market share in 2017 and their dominance is expected to prevail during the forecast period. PMC was valued at US $1,641.0 million in 2017 and are anticipated to reach to US $3,029.9 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2018-2024).

The market is further fragmented across different manufacturing processes. This includes hand lay-up, compression Moulding, injection Moulding, and resin transfer Moulding (RTM). Injection Moulding process dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The injection Moulding process was valued at US $955.5 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US $1,889.5 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2018-2024). On the other hand, due to RTM’s capability of low cost and high volume manufacturing, this segmented is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. RTM is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Based on several application areas in automobiles, Asia Pacific automotive composite materials market is segmented into interior, exterior, chassis, powertrain & under the hood and structural.

