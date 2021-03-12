Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Market Insights 2019: Emphasis on Radar Range (Short Range Radar and Mid-Range Radar (SandMRR), Long Range Radar (LRR)), Applications till 2024

Asia Pacific Automotive Radar Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Asia Pacific is the largest car manufacturing hub in the world and is home to some of the prominent car manufacturers such as Nissan, Hyundai, Honda, Kia, and Toyota, among others. The Asian market is also an emerging market for automotive sector, which is primarily backed by the low-cost country sourcing and high-level of industrialization in the region. Rising number of accidents paired with increasing demand for safer vehicle mobility and strict government regulations and initiatives for creating innovative radar systems are the major factors driving the deployment of radar technology in vehicles in the Asian countries such as India, China and Thailand, among others. Additionally, growing trend of autonomous vehicles and rising vehicle electrification is expected to foster the growth of automotive radar in the region. The increased sales of vehicles in Asian countries would further provide wider range of growth opportunity for the vendors operating in the industry to increase their revenue share. However, counterfeiting in India and China and high import and taxes charged by government in several countries are posing as the major challenges in the region.

Asian Automotive radar market is segmented based on the range of the radars. It includes short and midrange radar (S&MRR) and long range radar (LRR). The short-range radar (SRR) system primarily operates at the 24 GHz frequency band and requires a large bandwidth ranging from 3-5 GHz. The Long-range radar (LRR) operates at 77-81 GHz frequency band and showcase the promising future in automotive radar market. In 2017, S&MRR segment dominated over LRR however LRR is anticipated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Some of the major players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Aptiv Plc, Infineon Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Valeo SA, Analog Devices Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co and Texas Instruments Inc. These players are entering into several competitive strategies (partnerships, merger-acquisitions, joint venture, new product launch, business expansion and others) with each other or other supplier or automotive OEMs to strengthen their position in the market.

The study further includes the segmentation across different frequency bands such as 24 GHz and 77 GHz. The 24 GHz is a frequency band which is used in automotive radar. It is a vital component of Short range radar which is primarily being used for basic smart driving features such as blind spot detection and collision avoidance system. Due to the increase in demand for 24 GHz radars in Asia Pacific, this segment held the highest market share In 2017, However by 2021, the market value of 77 GHz radars is anticipated to exceed the market of 24 GHz radar and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2024.

Asian automotive radar market is also fragmented across different vehicle types that include passenger cars, luxury cars and commercial vehicles. In 2017, passenger vehicles segment dominated the market with a market value of $537.27 million. Adding to this, the increase in demand of radar systems in the luxury vehicles segment is expected to propel the luxury vehicles segment making it the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

For an in-depth understanding of the Asian automotive radar market, it is further segmented across different countries that are China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and rest of Asia Pacific. In 2017, China dominated Asian market, the major factors attributed for this were huge automotive industry, presence of several radar suppliers and rise in economic conditions of the consumers, among others.

