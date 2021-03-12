Atrazine Market Size, Segmentation, Growing Demand, Trends, Revenue Forecast to 2023

Atrazine Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent players in the global atrazine market are Syngenta (Switzerland), Sipcam Agro USA (US), ADAMA (US), Zagro (Singapore), Nufarm Ltd (New Zealand), Zhejiang Zhongshan Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd (China), Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd (China), FMC Corporation (US), and Rallis India Limited (India).

Atrazine Market Overview:

Atrazine is one of the mostly widely used herbicides for effective, affordable, and safe weed control. It is used on a variety of crops including corn, sugarcane, sorghum, wheat, summer fallow, forestry or woodlands, conifers, Christmas tree, and residential and recreational turf (parks, golf courses).

Atrazine Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global atrazine market. North America held the largest share of this market in 2017. Largescale consumption of the product for post-emergence weed control in corn farms and focused sustainable farming activities are the prominent factors driving growth of the regional market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of atrazine in cultivation of maize and sugarcane and rising food consumption are expected to be the key factors fueling growth of this market.

The other significant regional market for atrazine is Latin America. Consistent growth of the agricultural sector in the agrarian economies of Latin America is expected to boost demand for the product in the years to follow.

