AUTOMOTIVE BLOCKCHAIN MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger which records events in blocks and secures them using cryptographic techniques. Each block is sequentially linked to another block which results in a chain of blocks. This report mainly studies Automotive Blockchain market.

The public and private blockchains are the most preferred types, with their applications varying based on the business model adopted.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Blockchain market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Blockchain business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Blockchain market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Blockchain value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Public

Private

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Supply Chain Logistics

Retail Finance & Leasing

Mobility Solutions

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM Corporation

carVertical

Helbiz

ShiftMobility

BigchainDB

XAIN

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Blockchain market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Automotive Blockchain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Blockchain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Blockchain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

