AUTOMOTIVE DEALER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.Automotive Dealer Management System is a bundled management information system created specifically for automotive industry car dealerships or large equipment manufacturers, such as Caterpillar Inc dealerships.The private category held the larger share in the automotive dealer management system market during the historical period.According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Dealer Management System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Dealer Management System business, shared in Chapter 3.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Dealer Management System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.This study considers the Automotive Dealer Management System value generated from the sales of the following segments:Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.On-SiteCloudSegmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.SalesFinanceInventory ManagementDealer TrackingCustomer Relationship ManagementThis report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.AmericasUnited StatesCanadaMexicoBrazilAPACChinaJapanKoreaSoutheast AsiaIndiaAustraliaEuropeGermanyFranceUKItalyRussiaSpainMiddle East & AfricaEgyptSouth AfricaIsraelTurkeyGCC CountriesThe report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.CDK GlobalReynolds and ReynoldsDealertrackDominion EnterprisesIBM…In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.Research objectivesTo study and analyze the global Automotive Dealer Management System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.To understand the structure of Automotive Dealer Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.Focuses on the key global Automotive Dealer Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.Table of Contents – Key Points2018-2023 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Report (Status and Outlook)1 Scope of the Report1.1 Market Introduction1.2 Research Objectives1.3 Years Considered1.4 Market Research Methodology1.5 Economic Indicators1.6 Currency Considered2 Executive Summary2.1 World Market Overview2.1.1 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size 2013-20232.1.2 Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size CAGR by Region2.2 Automotive Dealer Management System Segment by Type2.2.1 On-Site2.2.2 Cloud2.3 Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size by Type2.3.1 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)2.3.2 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)2.4 Automotive Dealer Management System Segment by Application2.4.1 Sales2.4.2 Finance2.4.3 Inventory Management2.4.4 Dealer Tracking2.4.5 Customer Relationship Management2.5 Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size by Application2.5.1 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)2.5.2 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)3 Global Automotive Dealer Management System by Players3.1 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size Market Share by Players3.1.1 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size by Players (2016-2018)3.1.2 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)3.2 Global Automotive Dealer Management System Key Players Head office and Products Offered3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion…………11 Key Players Analysis11.1 CDK Global11.1.1 Company Details11.1.2 Automotive Dealer Management System Product Offered11.1.3 CDK Global Automotive Dealer Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)11.1.4 Main Business Overview11.1.5 CDK Global News11.2 Reynolds and Reynolds11.2.1 Company Details11.2.2 Automotive Dealer Management System Product Offered11.2.3 Reynolds and Reynolds Automotive Dealer Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)11.2.4 Main Business Overview11.2.5 Reynolds and Reynolds News11.3 Dealertrack11.3.1 Company Details11.3.2 Automotive Dealer Management System Product Offered11.3.3 Dealertrack Automotive Dealer Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)11.3.4 Main Business Overview11.3.5 Dealertrack News11.4 Dominion Enterprises11.4.1 Company Details11.4.2 Automotive Dealer Management System Product Offered11.4.3 Dominion Enterprises Automotive Dealer Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)11.4.4 Main Business Overview11.4.5 Dominion Enterprises News11.5 IBM11.5.1 Company Details11.5.2 Automotive Dealer Management System Product Offered11.5.3 IBM Automotive Dealer Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)11.5.4 Main Business Overview11.5.5 IBM News……Continued