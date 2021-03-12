Baby Nutrition Market Insights 2019

“Baby Nutrition Insights – Issue 37”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed information on the key markets in the Baby Food industry.

This quarterly issue provides a review of news and analysis for the infant nutrition industry, covering the July- September 2018 period. Market News includes: in Argentina, Mead Johnson has terminated its distribution agreement with SanCor; in the USA Danone’s Happy Family has launched meals in jars to allow it to access the WIC market; in Australia A2, Bubs and Bellamy’s are improving their distribution and gaining share; China is amending its standards for baby milks; in the Japanese market liquid infant formulae will now be permitted; the Russian Detskiy Mir retail chain is to expand its activity into Belarus; the French baby food market continues to struggle; in Ireland the leading manufacturers are facing increased competition from smaller players; Nestle has relaunched its cereals range in Norway; Russia’s Wimm-Bill-Dann has launched a drinkable fruit purée range; in Spain Danone has added new milks and cereals; Ella’s Kitchen has introduced frozen baby food in the UK; the Egyptian authorities have secured supplies of infant formula. In Company News, this issue provides information on the latest merger and acquisition activity – notably the takeover of Aspen’s nutrition business by Lactalis – as well as providing financial results for multinational and local players, reporting on production expansion in the infant formula sector, and providing an insight into new joint ventures and partnerships.

– USA: Happy Family (Danone) has made a bold move in launching its Happy Baby Organics Clearly Crafted organic baby meals in glass jars with transparent labels, bucking the trend towards pouches.

– USA: Vegan meal kits specialist Raised Real reports that its sales are increasing by 50% month on month.

– Australia: Goat’s milk formula is increasing its penetration of the infant formula market, particularly in pharmacies. It is now reported to account for 10% of infant formula sales via the pharmacy channel.

– India: Danone reports a strong performance in its infant nutrition business in the first half of 2018.

– Japan: Pigeon has relaunched its microwavable steamed cupcakes with new cooking cups that are mainly composed of corn starch, and therefore biodegradable.

– Malaysia: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has exempted baby food from sales tax with effect from August 21, 2018.

