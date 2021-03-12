Benin Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Industry Key Players – MTN, Moov (Telecel), Libercom | 2021

WiseGuyReports.com “Benin – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Benin government set to restructure state-owned telcos. Development within Benin’s telecom market continues to be restricted by the poor condition of the country’s fixed-line infrastructure. The use of fixed-line voice and internet services is low, and consequently little revenue is derived from these sectors. Mobile networks account for almost all internet connections, and also carry most voice traffic. As such, it is this sector which is attracting most investment among the two remaining operators, following the closure of services from Glo Mobile and Libercom in 2018.

There has been some progress resulting from improved international internet connectivity and the rapidly escalating bandwidth available, which has led to lower access pricing for end-users. This additional bandwidth has assisted MTN Benin and Moov to expand their networks and provided the necessary backhaul capacity to support the growing use of mobile data applications and service, including m-commerce and m-banking. Improved telecoms infrastructure has the potential to transform many areas of the country’s economy, bringing a greater proportion of the population into the orbit of internet commerce and connectivity.

The fixed-line monopoly operator be.Telecoms (rebranded from Benin Telecoms in October 2015) has also expanded its fixed-wireless and DSL-based broadband services in recent years, extending its national fibre backbone and international fibre connections. Long-established plans to privatise the company have thus far come to nought, though through the government’s strategy to sell of the company’s assets the mobile services unit Libercom was spun off and disbanded, with its subscriber base being migrated to MTN’s network.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/659854-benin-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Although fixed-line internet services have been available in Benin since 1995, access is limited to a small proportion of the population. Fixed-line internet represents only a small fraction of all accesses, with most connections being made via the mobile networks. To address these limitations, the government and regulator are engaged in an ICT development program through to 2021, which aims to provide telecoms services to 80% of the country, mostly via mobile infrastructure.

Key developments:

Mobile Number Portability becomes available;

Libercom and Glo Mobile cease trading;

Benin joins free roaming scheme;

MTN agrees to pay CFA134.4 billion in licence fees for 2016 and 2017;

Government restructures state-owned telcos;

Benin Smart City construction starts;

Canal+ signed deal with the Beninese Electric Power Company to provide internet services via powerlines;

MTN Benin signs five-year Managed Rural Coverage deal with Ericsson;

Orange commissions new connection from the ACE submarine cable, connecting Benin with Tenerife;

be.Telecoms launches LTE services;

Isocel announces plans to roll out FttP services

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donate funds to a mobile vaccine registry program;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2018, telcos’ operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

MTN, Moov (Telecel), Libercom, BBCom (Bell Benin), Glo Mobile (Globacom), be.Telecoms (Bénin Télécoms, formerly OPT), Kanakoo (BeninNet), Isocel, EIT, FirstNet, Arts Bobo, Sobiex Informatique, Global Trading Agency, Afripa Telecom, Thuraya, Nitel, Suburban Telecom, CEB.

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/659854-benin-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1. Executive summary

2. Key statistics

3. Country overview

4. Telecommunications market

4.1 Market analysis

5. Regulatory environment

5.1 Historical overview

5.2 West African common regulatory framework 2005

6. Fixed network operators

6.1 be.Telecoms Services (Bénin Télécoms)

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

7.1 Overview of the national telecom network

7.2 International infrastructure

7.3 Smart infrastructure

Continuous…

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)