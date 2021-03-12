BLOOD BANK INFORMATION SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Blood Bank Information System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Blood Bank Information System Market:

Executive Summary

A blood bank is a bank of blood or blood components, gathered as a result of blood donation, stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. To provide web based communication there are numbers of online web based blood bank management system exists for communicating between department of blood centers and hospitals, to satisfy blood necessity, to buy, sale and stock the blood, to give information about this blood. Manual systems as compared to Computer Based Information Systems are time consuming, laborious, and costly.

The global average price of Blood Bank Information System is in the decreasing trend, from 422 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 412 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Blood Bank Information System includes Blood Donor Management Module, Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module and Other, and the proportion of Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module in 2015 is about 59%.

Blood Bank Information System is widely used in Hospital and Blood Station. The most proportion of Blood Bank Information System is used in hospital, and the market share in 2015 is about 65%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, with a production market share nearly 44% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Blood Bank Information System, enjoying production market share about 26% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

Market competition is intense. Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Blood Bank Information System market size was 810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1440 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blood Bank Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Bank Information System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Roper Industries

Haemonetics

Cerner Corporation

McKesson

Mak-System

Integrated Medical Systems

Mediware

Compugroup

SCC Soft Computer

Zhongde Gaoye

Blood Bank Computer Systems

Jinfeng Yitong

Fengde

IT Synergistics

Psyche Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blood Donor Management Module

Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Blood Station

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blood Bank Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blood Bank Information System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blood Bank Information System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blood Bank Information System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Blood Donor Management Module

1.4.3 Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blood Bank Information System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Blood Station

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blood Bank Information System Market Size

2.2 Blood Bank Information System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blood Bank Information System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Blood Bank Information System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blood Bank Information System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blood Bank Information System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blood Bank Information System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Blood Bank Information System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blood Bank Information System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blood Bank Information System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blood Bank Information System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blood Bank Information System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Blood Bank Information System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Roper Industries

12.1.1 Roper Industries Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.1.4 Roper Industries Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Roper Industries Recent Development

12.2 Haemonetics

12.2.1 Haemonetics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.2.4 Haemonetics Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Haemonetics Recent Development

12.3 Cerner Corporation

12.3.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.3.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

12.4 McKesson

12.4.1 McKesson Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.4.4 McKesson Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 McKesson Recent Development

12.5 Mak-System

12.5.1 Mak-System Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.5.4 Mak-System Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Mak-System Recent Development

12.6 Integrated Medical Systems

12.6.1 Integrated Medical Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.6.4 Integrated Medical Systems Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Integrated Medical Systems Recent Development

12.7 Mediware

12.7.1 Mediware Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.7.4 Mediware Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Mediware Recent Development

12.8 Compugroup

12.8.1 Compugroup Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.8.4 Compugroup Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Compugroup Recent Development

12.9 SCC Soft Computer

12.9.1 SCC Soft Computer Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.9.4 SCC Soft Computer Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SCC Soft Computer Recent Development

12.10 Zhongde Gaoye

12.10.1 Zhongde Gaoye Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Blood Bank Information System Introduction

12.10.4 Zhongde Gaoye Revenue in Blood Bank Information System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Zhongde Gaoye Recent Development

12.11 Blood Bank Computer Systems

12.12 Jinfeng Yitong

12.13 Fengde

12.14 IT Synergistics

12.15 Psyche Systems

Continuous…

