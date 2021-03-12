Cigarette Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Cigarette Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Cigarette Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (CHINA TOBACCOAltria GroupBritish American TobaccoJapan TabaccoImperial Tobacco GroupKT&GUniversalAlliance One InternationalR.J. ReynoldsPT Gudang Garam TbkDonskoy TabakTaiwan Tobacco & LiquorThailand Tobacco Monopoly)

A cigarette is a small cylinder of finely cut tobacco leaves rolled in thin paper for smoking. The cigarette is ignited at one end and allowed to smoulder; its smoke is inhaled from the other end, which is held in or to the mouth; in some cases, a cigarette holder may be used, as well. Most modern manufactured cigarettes are filtered and also include reconstituted tobacco and other additives.

This report focuses on the Cigarette in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global cigarette industry is one of the most profitable and deadly industries in the world. And this industry is highly concentrated, mainly monopolized by the 13 companies afore-listed. Among them, CHINA TOBACCO shares the largest production market for the huge population in China.

China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is owned and operated by the Chinese government and is the world’s single largest producer of cigarettes with 42% of the global market in 2016. CNTC sells the majority of its product in China; just over 1% of cigarettes produced are exported to other countries. CNTC is increasing efforts to sell brands such as RDG, Dubliss and Harmony internationally.

The worldwide market for Cigarette is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 105200 million US$ in 2024, from 103400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

CHINA TOBACCO

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Japan Tabacco

Imperial Tobacco Group

KT&G

Universal

Alliance One International

R.J. Reynolds

PT Gudang Garam Tbk

Donskoy Tabak

Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor

Thailand Tobacco Monopoly

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Low Tar

High Tar

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

