Coffee Cup Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

A coffee cup is a container that coffee and espresso-based drinks are served in. Coffee cups are typically made of glazed ceramic, and have a single handle for portability while the beverage is hot. Ceramic construction allows a beverage to be drunk while hot, providing insulation to the beverage, and quickly washed with cold water without fear of breakage, compared to typical glassware.

This report studies the Coffee Cup Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 15.38% in 2011 and 16.17% in 2015 with an increase of 0.79%. UK and France ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 10.86% and 9.11% in 2015.

Coffee cups are widely used in cafÃ©, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee cup is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Coffee cup industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 20% market share of the Coffee cup market in 2015, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. The top three manufacturers are Dixie Paper Products, Hefty and Snapcups. They respectively with global production market share as 10.18%, 7.65%, and 5.22% in 2015.

The Coffee cup market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. Meanwhile, the environmental awareness is an important factor of the increase of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their RandD and services to get a bigger market share.

The worldwide market for Coffee Cup is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1490 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coffee Cup in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dixie

Hefty

Snapcups

Chinet

International Paper

Dart

MIPL

Frozen Dessert Supplies

Benders

Libbey

Boardwalk

BSB

Coffee

Eco-Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

4oz

5oz

7oz

8oz

9oz

10oz

12oz

16oz

20oz

24oz

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hot coffee

Cold coffee

Highlights of the Global Coffee Cup report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Coffee Cup market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Coffee Cup market.

Chapter 1, to describe Coffee Cup Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Coffee Cup , with sales, revenue, and price of Coffee Cup , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Coffee Cup for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Coffee Cup market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coffee Cup sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

