Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market 2019 Global Industry Competitive Landscape on Size, Share, Revenue, Leading Players and Regional Trends 2023

Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market by Aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing), by Engine type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan), by Material (Steel & Nickel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Others), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

The key players in global commercial aircraft turbine blades and vanes market are GKN Aerospace (U.K), GE Aviation( U.S.), Rolls Royce (U.K), Turbocam International (U.S.), Chromalloy (U.S.), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), Hi-Tek Manufacturing (U.S.), Moeller Aerospace (U.S.), The Robert E. Morris Company (U.S.), and Snecma (France).

Market Scenario

Blades and vanes in aircraft turbine engines are responsible for extracting energy from the high pressure and high temperature gas generated in combustion chamber. As such, they are designed and manufactured to withstand high pressure and temperature for long durations. To last in this tough environment, turbine blades often use different methods of cooling, such as thermal barrier coatings, internal air channels, and boundary layer cooling. Blade fatigue is a major source of failure in turbines. Fatigue is caused by the stress induced by vibration and resonance within the operating range of machines.

Majority of the turbine blades are made of nickel-titanium-aluminum alloys, whereas some blades are made of ceramic materials; these materials can sustain high temperature and pressure. Moreover, high resistance to corrosion, high-tensile strength, and high resistance to extreme temperatures are other properties that materials must have, for use in manufacture of aircraft turbine blades and vanes. In search of continuous improvement in the aero-engine technology and components, new materials with improved properties are largely being used in the aerospace industry. Hence, Innovations in the turbine blade material is a new trend in this market.

High material costs, technical problems associated with the fixture of turbine blades, and high costs of spare parts are the factors restraining the market growth.

Commercial aircraft turbine blades and vanes market is segmented by engines which includes turbofan, turboshaft and turboprop. These can be further segmented based on aircraft type, into Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Business Helicopters, Military Helicopters and others.

The growth of this market is expected to be driven by the rise in demand from emerging commercial aircraft markets. Factors such as high fuel prices, strict regulations pertaining to noise and carbon dioxide emissions, and an increase in competition from low cost carriers, will force manufacturers to develop a modern aero-engine design that is lightweight and fuel efficient. The development of new aircrafts will enhance the demand for commercial aircraft turbine blades and vanes.

Rising fuel expenses are a major cause of concern for airline operators. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), fuel price accounted for 30% of the overall airline operating cost. Therefore, engine manufacturers are developing new and advanced technologies for improving efficiency. For example, CFM’s LEAP and GE9X engines are the next-generation fuel-efficient engines that help in reducing the aircraft weight, which improves the overall efficiency of the aircraft. Such innovations are likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Aircraft operators and airlines choose blades which are fuel efficient, and at the same time, have lowers costs associated with their operation and maintenance. For the airlines, the maintenance and overhauling of aero-engine blades and vanes incur significant costs, and hence these factors have a significant impact on the operational costs.

The global market for commercial aircraft turbine blades and vanes is highly competitive as most vendors compete on the basis of cost associated with the design and manufacture of blades, component reliability and quality, and market shares. To sustain themselves in this competitive market, the vendors have to provide cost-effective and high-quality commercial aircraft turbine blades and vanes to the manufacturing companies.

The global commercial aircraft turbines blades and vanes market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for improved aircraft turbine blades and vanes will bring down the overall operational costs, and this will be the primary driver for this market. The increase in aircraft and aero-engine sales are expected to reflect positively on the growth of the turbine blades and vanes market during the forecast period. At present, Asia Pacific governs the global commercial aircraft turbine blades and vanes market. The huge aviation market base is the key driver for the market growth in this region.

Currently, the narrow-body turbine blades and vanes segment dominates the market, accounting for the largest market share. The increase in the sales of commercial aircrafts, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, is one of the key factors in the growth of narrow-body turbine blades and vanes vertical of the global commercial aircraft turbine blades and vanes market over the forecast period.

