Diabetes Drug Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

This report analyzes the global diabetes drug market by type of diabetes (type-1 and type-2), by administration (oral, intravenous, other), by drug class (insulin, sensitizers, SGLT-2 inhibitors, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors), by end users (hospital & clinics, ambulatory clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global diabetes drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.38% during the forecast period.

The major players in global diabetes drug market include:

Eli Lilly (US)

• Novo Nordisk (Denmark)

• Abbott (US)

• AstraZeneca (UK)

• Biocon (US)

• Sunpharma (India)

• Sanofi (France)

• Novartis (Switzerland)

• Merck & Co. (US)

• Pfizer (US)

• Daiichi Sankyo (Japan)

• Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

• Akros Pharma (US)

• Amgen (US)

• Adocia (France)

• Peptron (South Korea)

• Takeda (Japan)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

U.K.

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type of diabetes, the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into the following segments:

Type-1

• Type-2

On the basis of administration, the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into the following segments:

Oral

• Intravenous

• Other

On the basis of drug class, the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into the following segments:

Insulin

• Sensitizers

• SGLT-2 Inhibitors

• Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

On the basis of end users, the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospital & Clinics

• Ambulatory Clinics

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Eli Lilly

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product Overview

12.1.3 Financials

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 AstraZeneca

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product Overview

12.2.3 Financial Overview

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Abbott

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product Overview

12.3.3 Financial Overview

12.3.4 Key Development

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Biocon

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Overview

12.4.4 Key Development

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Sunpharma

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product Overview

12.5.3 Financial Overview

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.6 Merck & Co., Inc.

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Product Overview

12.6.3 Financial Overview

12.6.4 Key Developments

Continued…….

