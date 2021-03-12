Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 120 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Electronic grade phosphoric acid belongs to high purity phosphoric acid. It is widely used in large-scale integrated circuits, thin-film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and other microelectronics industry. It is mainly used for chip cleaning and etching. The lower purity is mainly used for the cleaning of liquid crystal panel parts (Panel Level). High purity for cleaning and engraving of electronic wafer production processes (IC Level). Electronic grade phosphoric acid can also be used to prepare high-purity phosphate, but also high-purity organic phosphorus products, the main raw material, also can be used as ultra-high purity reagents and fiber glass raw materials.

Scope of the Report:

In 2016, the global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 64.54% of global consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid.

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid downstream is wide and recently Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cleaning, Etching and Others. Globally, the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cleaning and Etching. Cleaning and Etching accounts for nearly 95.61% of total downstream consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid in global.

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid can be mainly divided into Panel Level, IC Level and Others which Panel Level captures about 60.71% of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid.

The worldwide market for Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 1220 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

