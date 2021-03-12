Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market 2019: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

This report studies the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market, East Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. Pure, natural quartz slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab. The East Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, no matter in personal home or commercial establishments or other industries.

Scope of the Report:

Quality Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) and commercial Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS). Globally, the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) which accounts for nearly 60.90% of total downstream consumption of Quartz Stone in global.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) manufacturers increased investment in the RandD and product design process. According to our forecast, the demand for Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) will slowly grow due to the increasing need for the rise of architectural decoration. This also means the new tech application may extensively change the traditional industry standard and bring more opportunities for tech-oriented companies. While some manufacturers produce particular Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) to fit the consumers’ demands.

The worldwide market for Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% over the next five years, will reach 14600 million US$ in 2024, from 7360 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha LandC, Compac, Vicostone, Wilsonart, DowDupont, LG Hausys, Cambria, Santa Margherita, Quartz Master, SEIEFFE, Quarella, Samsung Radianz, Technistone, Zhongxun, Sinostone, Bitto(Dongguan), OVERLAND, UVIISTONE, Polystone, Ordan, Meyate, Gelandi, Blue Sea Quartz, Baoliya, Qianyun, Falat Sang Asia Co., Belenco Quartz Surfaces, Prestige Group, QuartzForm, CRL Stone, Stone Italiana, Equs, Diresco, QuantumQuartz, Pental, Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

